Marriage Licenses
27 Sept.-Trent Austin Rock, 24, and Samantha Sarah Elizabeth Tapia, 33, both of Hailey.
29 Sept.-Matthew Cyrus Ostrup, 33, and Laura Esther Minskoff, 33, both of New York City.
30 Sept.-Maxwell Scott Harris, 32, of Ketchum, and Marie Sorrentino, 29, of Brooklyn, New York.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• M.R. Mickelson has been appointed personal representative of John M. Mickelson, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Petition for Judicial Examination and Hearing by South Valley Ground Water District, Petitioner. Case No. CV07-21-00456.
• Carey Rural Fire Protection District meets the first Thursday of every month at 7:30pm at the Carey fire station.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers, to hear public comments concerning design review applications.
• State of Idaho Public Notice of Intent to Propose or Promulgate New or Changed Agency Rules.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a virtual / remote public hearing on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6:00pm, to consider a city-initiated text amendment to Title 10 of the City Code. The amendment will create a new chapter setting forth regulations for a business core multi-family residential overlay district and adopt a map depicting the location of the overlay district.
• Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual / remote public hearing on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6:00pm, to consider city-initiated text amendments to Title 10, Chapters §6, General Residential, §7, Business, §9, Light Industrial/Business, §10 (LI) and §11(T) of the City Code.
• West Magic Fire Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 5:30pm at the West Magic Station #2, West Magic Road.
• Brandon Tyrone Hill and Kymberlee Suzanne Stanley have been appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Teena Suzanne Hill, deceased.
• Public Notice that Lost River Electric Cooperative 2021 Annual meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00pm.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers to consider the Urban Renewal Plan for the Airport Way District Urban Renewal Project.
• Statement of Dissolution of Harry Investments LLC affirmative vote by its members.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30pm at County Courthouse Annex Building.
• Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall, to seek public comment regarding an amendment to the fee schedule that includes proposed increases for certain permits and services.
• City of Sun Valley is soliciting sealed bids for a new fire engine. Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:30pm on October 27, 2021.
• Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-13, regarding standards for face coverings for individuals when in public places.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote / virtual public meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1224, amending Title 17 Zoning Ordinance.
• City of Ketchum notice of application for a demolition of a historic building at 760 N. Washington Ave. (Lot 5, Block 33).
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, to consider and take action on a Preliminary Plat Application to make 2 separate lots at 151 Topaz Street.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, to consider and take action on a Design Review application to develop a new 11,656 sf, 2 story mixed use building at 760 N. Washington Ave.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, to take public comment on proposed amendments to Ketchum Municipal Code (KMC) Title 4, Historical Preservation Commission and Title 17, Zoning Regulations.
