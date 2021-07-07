Marriage Licenses
2 July-Blanca Estela Romero Flores, 35, and Tommy Lee Green, 39, both of Hailey.
2 July-Charli Michaela Cenarrusa, 23, and Latner William Straley, 30, both of Bellevue.
2 July-Megan Taylor Henkle, 30, and Jeffrey Jacobi Fleming, 32, both Costa Mesa, Calif.
2 July-Isidra Brito-Flores, 41, and Efrain Hernandez Grande, 42, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Matthew Ethan Guiterrez (Minor) is petitioning to change his name to Matthew Ethan Salinas Cuellar.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Christian Mertens has been appointed personal representative of Del Webber, deceased.
• City of Bellevue will receive sealed bids until 1:00pm local time on July 21, 2021 for a Lagoon Liner Replacement.
• Idaho Department of Transportation will receive sealed proposals for project No. A022(706) & A022(722) for work milling and overlaying Hwy 75.
• West Magic Fire District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:30pm to allow inspection of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
• Superior Court of California for the County of Orange Minute Order, motion for change of venue filed on 2/4/2021 by petitioner John L Hradesky.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider adopting a revised bulding permit plan.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated text amendment to Title 13 Chapter 1; 13-01 of the City Code.
• Storage Plus will execute a Lien of the contents of the storage space(s) of Lucille Federico B18 and Dan Newell C56 on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00am at 11819 Hwy 75, Hailey Idaho.
• Notice of Draft Permit(s) allowing the operation of an injection well for Blaine County School District, closed loop heat exchange.
• City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1286 amending chapter 13.08.010. of the Hailey Municipal Code to exclude city parks and landscaped rights of way from irrigation limitations.
• Notice of Bond Resolution No. 21-URA01 Ketchum URA.
• Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks public comment on a work plan to address soil contamination at the J.E.T. Business Park in Bellevue, Idaho. Written comments accepted through August 6, 2021 at 5:00pm MDT.
• Notice of sale by public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Mike Collins. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on July 17, 2021 at Valley Self Store, 1041 Airport Way, Hailey Idaho.
• Notice of sale by public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Peter Lewis. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on July 17, 2021 at Valley Self Store 1041 Airport Way, Hailey Idaho.
• City of Carey agreed to the sale of property owned by the city: Waterford Park Sublot 1 BLK 1 and set minimum price of said property at $70,000.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall.
• Ellsworth Enterprises has filed Application No. 84970 for changes to water rights within Blaine County 37-1181, 37-2031, 37-733, 37-735, 37-737A, 37-752, 37-756, 37-767, 37-769, 37-770C, 37-771.
• Maurice C Ellsworth has filed an Application No. 84984 for changes to following water rights within Blaine County 37-2443, 37-738, 37-749C.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Lawrence J. Young has been appointed personal representative of Lorraine Heh, deceased.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021 to consider an amendment to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at 4:00pm in City Hall.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021 for the purpose of considering and fixing a final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at 4:00pm in City Hall.
• Kimberly Jae Rollins has been appointed personal representative of Lynne Nicholson, deceased.
• City of Hailey is accepting sealed bids at the office of the City Clerk at 115 Main St. S, Hailey until 2:00pm local time Wednesday, July 14, 2021 for the Woodside WRF SCADA Control Upgrade project.
• Notice of Sheriff’s sale. The Best Service Co., a California corporation as successor in interest to Intervestment-Mortgage Investment Company/Umpqua Bank, Plaintiff vs. W. John Nicholson, Cindra M. Nicholson and Larry L. Miller, defendants.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:15pm in the Old County Courthouse.
•Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
•Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 27, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:30pm in city hall.
