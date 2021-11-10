Marriage Licenses
Nov. 3-Tanner James Carpenter, 38, of Moore, Idaho, and Anna Hegerhorst, 40, of Jerome, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• David Mark Briggs has been appointed personal representative of Deborah Kathryn Massie, deceased.
• Robert Thomas Reeder has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Kathy Ann Reeder, deceased.
• Rachel Humphrey has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Joseph King Humphrey, deceased.
• John Joseph Sisko, legal name, is petitioning to change his name to John Sisko Siszell.
• Betsy Ann Mizell, legal name, is petitioning to change her name to Betsy Ann Siszell.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Timothy William Keirn has been appointed personal representative of Donald William Keirn, deceased.
• Thomas Gerbinski has been appointed personal representative of Mary C. Handelsman, deceased.
• Flood Contriol District 9 will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00am upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Application submitted by Blaine County Operations/Blaine County Waterways of Hailey to extract accumulated silt from approximately 2.76 acres to toe of the boat launch at Hot Springs Landing.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Storage Plus will execute a lien on the contents of the storage space of Alyssa Hershey on Friday, November 19. 2021 at 10:00am at 11819 Hwy, 75 Hailey ID.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall for consideration of an amendment to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
• William Callahan McCartney has been appointed personal representative of Stephen Michael McCarthym deceased.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented