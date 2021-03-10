Marriage Licenses
5 March-Tracy Lynn Mcgillick, 57, of Boise, Idaho, and Barbara Lynn Adams, 53, of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Catherine L. Patlan has been appointed personal representative of Richard Yerkes, deceased.
• Storage Plus will execute a Lien on the contents owned by Lucille Federico on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00am.
• Wilson D. McElhinny has been appointed personal representative of Louise M. McElhinny, deceased.
• Evelyn Boyle has been appointed personal representative of Vadim Kondratief, deceased.
• Property owners at 710 Buttercup Road, Hailey, Idaho are seeking a variance to SCPHD policy .795 one acre minimum for individual subsurface sewage disposal systems.
• Edgar Antone Blair has been appointed personal representative of Holly McCray Blair, deceased.
• Notice of Water Right Transfer No. 84721, application filed by Jerry Cenarrusa and Janice M. Cenarrusa, of Carey, ID.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the adoption of the Development Impact Fee Ordinance #2021-04.
• Cynthia Ann Wilhite has been appointed personal representative of Brian Bernard Bloom, deceased.
• Cheryl Gay Winzenread has been appointed personal representative of Brenda Kay Burns, deceased.
• Notice of Intent to obtain a variance by Jared and Maren Hill, residing at 121 Deer Valley Lane, Hailey, ID 83333, Lot 7, Deer Valley Farms.
• Notice of City of Bellevue Area City Impact Map Ordinance No. 2021-02.
• Notice of City of Bellevue Area of City Impact Agreement Ordinance No. 2021-03.
• Notice of City of Hailey Area of City Impact Map Ordinance No. 2021-04.
• Notice of City of Hailey Area of City Impact Agreement Ordinance No. 2021-05.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an application for lot line adjustment submitted by Stephen Kearns.
• Hailey Urban Renewal Agency has filed a combined report of its 2019 & 2020 activities with the office of the Hailey Clerk.
• Request for proposals by City of Ketchum for Main Street and Warm Springs Road Corridor Alternatives Analysis. Proposals must be received by 3:00pm local time on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 25. 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented