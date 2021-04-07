Marriage Licenses
30 March-Juliana Monserrate Arana-Santiago, 21, of Saint Cloud, Minn., and Jhojan Percy Galvan Egoavil, 22, of Hailey.
31 March-Vanessa Renee Vigoren, 38, and Matthew James Gefencu, 42, both of San Diego, Calif.
2 April-Katja Ursula Casson, 62, and Frederick William Brumester Jr., 64, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice of Land Lease Opportunity from the State of Idaho. Lease application deadline for all leases is Friday, April 30, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit B-7. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:30am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 22 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00pm in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Department of Homeland Security Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. 20-10-1303P.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Helen Bonner has been appointed personal representative of Robert Francis Bouttier, also known as Robert F. Bouttier and Archie Bouttier, deceased.
• Connie Chesnel has been appointed personal representative of Jean Pierre Chesnel, deceased.
• John R. Lane has been appointed personal representative of Inge-Lise Eckmann Lane, deceased.
• Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2017 delinquent taxes in Blaine County.
• Notice of petition by Jeanne T. Cassell for summary administration where surviving spouse is sole beneficiary of William C. Cassell, deceased.
• Notice of proposed water right transfer No. 84807 filed by TRG FLP LLC. Application proposes changing one of four authorized points of diversion for two irrigation & stockwater rights diverted from Silver Creek.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1279, duly passed and adopted March 8, 2021.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Petition to South Central Public Health District for a variance regarding procedure .799 in order to construct an auxiliary dwelling at 137 Wilderness Drive, Blaine County, Lot 12, Gimlet Subd. #11.
• Notice of State of Idaho Department of Lands will accept lease applications for public auction M700021 & M700066 until Friday, April 30, 2021 by 5:00pm (MDT).
• Notice of Trustee Sale of 312 South 7th Street, Bellevue, ID at 12:15 o’clock p.m. on the 8th day of July, 2021
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.co
Commented