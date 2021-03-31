Marriage Licenses
23 March-Emily Callahan Baer, 28, and Dallas Hunt Denny Jr., 29, both of Cambridge, Mass.
26 March-Katherine Elaine Breault, 34, and Michael Anthony De La Cruz, 36, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Cheryl Gay Winzenread has been appointed personal representative of Brenda Kay Burns, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 1. 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Land Lease Opportunity from the State of Idaho. Lease application deadline for all leases is Friday, April 30, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.
• Sealed Bids for construction of City Hall Intersection Project for the City of Sun Valley will be received until 3:00pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:00am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 16 of Condominium Unit B-7. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:30am in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of property at Habitat On Trail Creek Condominiums, Unit Week No. 22 of Condominium Unit A-5. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00pm in The Main Lobby of the Public and Safety Facility, 1650 Aviation Dr., Hailey, ID.
• Department of Homeland Security Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the Unincorporated Areas of Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. 20-10-1303P.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Helen Bonner has been appointed personal representative of Robert Francis Bouttier, also known as Robert F. Bouttier and Archie Bouttier, deceased.
• Core Construction | West is seeking bids on the Ketchum City Hall remodel, Bids are due no later than 2:00 pm (mountain daylight time) on April 29, 2021 via building connected software system.
•Connie Chesnel has been appointed personal representative of Jean Pierre Chesnel, deceased.
• John R. Lane has been appointed personal representative of Inge-Lise Eckmann Lane, deceased.
• Notice of Flood Control District 9 Meeting April 5, 2021 at 9:00 am, Old Courthouse 206 S 1st Ave. Hailey, ID 83333. Virtual attendance info contact: bwflood9@gmail.com.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of adoption of Bellevue City Development Impact Fee Ordinance No. 2021-03.
• Notice is hereby given pursuant to Idaho Code 63-1005 that the taxes were duly levied and assessed for the year 2017 and have not been paid and are now delinquent upon the hereinafter described real estate in the County of Blaine, State of Idaho.
• Hailey Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee will hold a virtual remote public meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:30pm.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual remote public meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Trustee Sale of 312 South 7th Street, Bellevue, ID at 12:15 o’clock p.m. on the 8th day of July, 2021
