Marriage Licenses
10 Feb. - Maria Rodriguez, 28, and Jacob Tyler Reagan, 24, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Boone Carter Campbell has been appointed personal representative of Craig D. Campbell, deceased.
• Martha Ann Merizon has been appointed personal representative of William I. Merizon, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Invitation to bid for Ketchum Springs water line conversion. Bids will be received until 3:00pm on March 3, 2021, at City of Ketchum.
• Notice of proposed application for a water right transfer No. 84670 by Picabo Livestock Co. & water right transfer No. 84696 by Marathon Partners LLC.
• JoAnn Lance and Evan Merrill Downard have been appointed co-personal representatives of Owen Ray Downard, deceased.
• Idaho Department of Fish & Game is seeking sealed proposals for the Hayspur Hatchery residence and garage. Bids will be received until approximately 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified engineers, construction management firms for assistance in the Triumph Mine rehabilitation and stabilization.
• Notice of sale at public auction by Valley Self Store of personal property owned by Peter Lewis, at 10:00am on February 27, 2021 at 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho 83333.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Ketchum Ordinance No. 1217 amending building codes and fire codes.
• Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00pm in Ketchum City Hall.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:00am in city hall council chambers.
• Kirsten T. Ritzau and Lee P. Ritzau have been appointed Co-personal representatives of Pamela Pray Ritzau, deceased.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 5:30pm regarding zoning, subdivision, building permit and plan check fees.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Leonard McIntosh at 410 North River St, Public comment will be received from February 24, 2021 through March 12, 2021.
• Hailey Urban Renewal agency is holding a public hearing on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00am for public comment on its annual report.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:00pm regarding Warm Springs Ranch Development.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4:00pm regarding a lot line shift at 4th and Walnut.
• Catherine L. Patlan has been appointed personal representative of Richard Yerkes, deceased.
