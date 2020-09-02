Legal Notice Summary
- Clara G. Wilcox has been appointed personal representative of Stephen Frederick Wilcox, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Fay Seifried Petersen has been appointed personal representative of Martin Joseph Petersen, deceased.
- Raymond T. Moresco has been appointed personal representative of John Anthony Moresco, deceased.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Nickolas Gael Damian- Soriano, and Naomi Annelie Damian-Soriano, (minors) are petitioning name changes to Nickolas Gael Aquino Soriano and Naomi Annelie Aquino Soriano.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
- Notice of board of trustees vacancy in trustee zone no. 2 of the Blaine County School District #61.
- Notice that agencies of the state of Idaho have published the complete text and all related, pertinent information concerning their intent to change or make rules in the latest publication of the state Administrative Bulletin.
- The Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency approved the budget for fiscal year 2021 on August 18, 2020 at 11:00am.
- The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Com-
- mission will hold a remote public hearing on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 6:00pm.
- The Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1;30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Ordinance No. 1264 was duly passed and adopted August 24, 2020 by the city council and mayor of the city of Hailey.
- Donna M. Pritchard has been appointed personal representative of Michael A. Hanley, deceased.
- A public hearing for consideration of the Smiley Creek Fire Protection District for proposed budget for fiscal year 2020/2021 will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 5:00pm.
- Notice of Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:00pm in Ketchum City Hall.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 5:30pm upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00pm to consider an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
Marriage Licenses
- 24 Sept. Caitlin Patricia Chandler, 27, and Daniel Scott Lennox, 28, both of Wake Forest, N.C.
- 27 Sept. Amy Virginia Nolan, 27, and John Cole Tavarez, 28, both of Austin, Texas.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
