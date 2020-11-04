Legal Notice Summary
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
- Genesis Recovery Services, Inc., the Plaintiff, is suing Shannon Turner Maza in the Fifth District Court in and for Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. CV07-20-161.
- Idaho Transportation Dept. is seeking sealed bids for Idaho Federal Aid Project No. A019(998), in Blaine County, Key No. 19998; for the work of recompacting the base and paving SH-75 through the city of Hailey From MP 115.6 to MP 117.16. ADA ramps will be updated to current standards. All bids must be received by 2:00pm on November 24, 2020.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:00am at city hall chambers.
- Notice of Lien by Storage Plus which is taking possession of items at the following location and sold to the highest bidder on storagetreasures.com. B18 Lucille Federico & C56 Dan Newell.
- Notice of Summons JC Painting Drywall & Plaster, defendant has been sued by L&W Supply Corporation, plaintiff.
- Notice of proposed change of water right transfer No. 84422.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a public meeting at on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue city hall.
- Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:30pm in the county courthouse annex building.
- State of Idaho Department of Lands will conduct public auctions of leases, auctions will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the IDL-Eastern Area-Jerome Office.
- Hailey City Council will hold a remote telecommunication public meeting at 5:30pm on Monday, November 23, 2020.
- Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1267 amending Hailey municipal codes.
