Legal Notice Summary
- Edward Simon has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jack B. Crawford Jr., deceased.
- Jodee A. Mills has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven H. Mills, deceased.
- Ms. Mary Thiessen has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Crispin W. Thiessen, deceased.
- Kevin Werbinski is suing Riana Santos-Vercelli, Case No. CV-07-20-004.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Notice of South Valley Ground Water District water diversion from the Big Wood River, a tributary of the Snake River, for ground water recharge purposes.
- The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- Winnie Denise Bird has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven D. Bird, deceased.
- 2nd Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period for the Draft 2020-2024 Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Idaho’s Federal Affordable Housing and Community Development Programs.
- Megan M. Grant and M. Liam Grant have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Kevin P. Grant, deceased.
- Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2016 delinquent taxes in Blaine County, ID.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- Richard S. Robinson III has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard S. Robinson, deceased.
Marriage Licenses
- 16 March-Morgan Laura Roudabush, 25, of Hailey, and Lance William Hardeman, 25, of Gainesville, Fla.
- 16 March-Marianne Etlinger, 40, and Joseph Michael Hagerty, 53, both of Sun Valley.
- 16 March-Jamie Jones Price, 31, and Kyle Anthony Franceschina, 32, both of Seattle, Wash.
- 17 March-Yosseline Barrera Cornejo, 20, and Fernando Garcia Hurtado, 25, both of Hailey.
- 17 March-Tatum Maxine Combs, 27, and Nathan Alexander Smuin, 34, both of Hailey.
- 17 March-Francella Danielle Ardon Arias, 26, and Morgan Kelly Weber, 37, both of Ketchum.
- 18 March-Cammi Karima Garcia, 21, and Ryan Sego Breen, 28, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
