Marriage Licenses
2 April-Katja Ursula Casson, 62, and Frederick William Burnmester Jr., 64, both of Hailey.
6 April-Deborah Kathryn Massie, 67, and David Mark Briggs, 63, both of Ketchum.
7 April-Kerensa Angelique Majerus, 51, and Brian Chambers Lizzarago, 49, both of Hailey.
8 April-Kayla Rose Gingrich, 24, and Joseph Mark Marion Jr., 26, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Connie Chesnel has been appointed personal representative of Jean Pierre Chesnel, deceased.
• John R. Lane has been appointed personal representative of Inge-Lise Eckmann Lane, deceased.
• Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2017 delinquent taxes in Blaine County.
• Notice of petition by Jeanne T. Cassell filed a petition for summary administration where surviving spouse is sole beneficiary of William C. Cassell, deceased.
• Notice of proposed water right transfer No. 84807 filed by TRG FLP LLC. Application proposes changing one of four authorized points of diversion for two irrigation & stockwater rights diverted from Silver Creek.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Petition to South Central Public Health District for a variance regarding procedure .799 in order to construct an auxiliary dwelling at 137 Wilderness Drive, Blaine County, Lot 12, Gimlet Subd. #11.
• Notice of State of Idaho Department of Lands will accept lease applications for public auction M700021 & M700066 until Friday, May 7 2021 by 5:00pm (MDT).
• City of Hailey will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5:00pm to record testimony on the final design plans for the River Street Improvements Project.
• Martin McBroom and Dean Newman have been appointed personal representatives of Helcia Marie Graf, deceased.
• Summary of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-06.
• City of Ketchum Treasurer’s Quarterly Financial Report for 2nd Quarter - March 31, 2021.
• Renae K Spaulding has been appointed personal representative of David F. Spaulding, deceased.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• City of Sun Valley Summary of Ordinance No. 556.
• Aaliyah Nydia Rojos is petitioning to change her name to Aaliyah Nydia Quinones-Livia.
• Notice of Trustee Sale of 312 South 7th Street, Bellevue, ID at 12:15 o’clock p.m. on the 8th day of July, 2021.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented