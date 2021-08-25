Marriage Licenses
16 Aug.-Lesley Arianne Kortenschijl, 36, and Andres Steven Orozco, 44, both of Hailey.
16 Aug.-Kelsey Morgan White, 35, and Keith Andrew Petzinger, 33, both of Whitehouse Station, N.J.
16 Aug.-Rachel Anne Pace, 33, and Gregg Joseph Farrell, 34, both of Appleton, Wis.
16 Aug.-Erin Kelly Cannon, 34, and Preston Finn Greaves, 35, both of Millcreek, Utah.
16 Aug.-Ruth Katherine Westergard, 29, and Jacob Alexander Talley, 27, both of Manchester, N.H.
17 Aug.-Madeline Kay Kroll, 31, and Kenneth Lee Hodge, 34, both of Washington, D.C.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Triangle Irrigation District and WRV Irrigation District #45 is seeking RFQ for grant writing and more, available on Aug. 25, 2021.
• Ramero Snow is petitioning to change his name to Rome Hernandez.
• Notice of Summons, William Wulf, defendant, has been sued by Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial, plaintiff in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-21-198.
• Emily Keith is petitioning to change her name to Emily Castellanos.
• Notice of Summons, Rodrigo Reyes Parades, defendant has been sued by Sonia Reyes Farfon, petitioner in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-20-582.
• Douglas William Snadecki has been appointed personal representative of William Adams Snadecki, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Janet Clow has been appointed personal representative of Patricia Ann Campbell, aka Patricia A. Campbell, deceased.
• Robert Taubitz has been appointed personal representative of Arlene Rosenberg, deceased.
• Celestina Amor Settle is petitioning to change her name to Celestina Amor.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Julynne Victoria Loomis, a minor, is petitioning to change her name to Jolene Victoria Loomis.
• City of Hailey will hold a public hearing in person and virtually on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30pm for proposed amended budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30pm in City Hall to gather public comment either in-person or virtually on a proposed increase in excess of 5% of the Development Impact Fees.
• Notice that Declarations of Candidacy for the City of Sun Valley can be filed with the City Clerk starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021. The deadline for filing Declarations of Candidacy is Friday, September 3, 2021, at 5:00pm.
• Notice of Ketchum Ordinance NO. 1220 entitled the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021.
• Notice of Ketchum Ordinance NO. 1221 amending Ordinance Number 1208, the Amended Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020, and ending September 30,2021.
• Notice that Declarations of Candidacy for the City of Ketchum can be filed with the City Clerk starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. The deadline for filing is Friday, September 3, 2021.
• Notice that the deadline for Declarations of Candidacy for the City of Bellevue is on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. The deadline for write-in candidates is at 5 p.m. on September 10, 2021.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
•Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:05pm in City Hall, consideration of an amendment to the 2021 fiscal year budget.
• Ryan G. Snow has been appointed personal representative of Patricia E. Snow, deceased.
• Candidates for city of Carey elected office are required to file a declaration with the City Clerk starting on Monday, August 23, 2021. The deadline for filing Declarations of Candidacy is Friday, September 3, 2021, at 5:00pm.
• Notice of Approved Wood River Fire Protection District budget for fiscal year 2022.
• Lindsay C. Quillan and Leslie C. Quillan have been appointed personal representatives of Floyd and Virginia Quillan, deceased.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 13, for consideration of final Plat Applications and Zone Change Application
• Moneo Tyler Buthelezi (a minor) is petitioning to change her name to Moneo Tyler Irvine.
• City of Ketchum is seeking proposals for janitorial cleaning services.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
