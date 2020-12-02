Legal Notice Summary
- State of Idaho Department of Lands will conduct a public auction of lease to be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am, for .23 acres in Blaine County.
- Marcia Lee Kent has been appointed personal representative of Francis Dean Halverson, deceased.
- Daniel J. Murphy has been appointed personal representative of Jared James Murphy, deceased.
- A.W. Molyneux and Karlous L. Molyneux have been appointed personal representatives of William L. Molyneux Aka William L. Molyneux Jr., Aka William Lee Molyneux, Aka William Molyneux, deceased.
- City of Sun Valley will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm at city hall council chambers.
- The Triangle Irrigation District will hold Corrections of Assessments at 2:00p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020 at 227 Baseline Rd., Bellevue, ID.
- Marcela Madrigal, Respondent. you have been sued by Jose Perez, Petitioner.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00am in city hall council chambers.
- Sun Valley Water & Sewer District will conduct a sealed bid auction of surplus vehicles. Bids must be received by mail no later than December 9, 2020 at 10:00am.
- Ziply Fiber works in cooperation with a number of government and civilian organizations to provide community programs that help qualified individuals, schools, libraries, health care providers, and community based organizations.
- Tyler Corrock is petitioning to change his name via remote video or telephone conference, on January 26, 2021.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a pulic meeting on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 6:30pm in the county courthouse annex buildng.
- Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1268.
- Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1269.
- Ketchum City Council will hold a remote public hearing on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 4:00pm.
- Summary of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2020-07.
- Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will consider the final plat for Strahorn Subdivision -Phase-1, on December 21, 2020 at 6:00pm.
Marriage Licenses
- 25 Nov. — Berta Tejeda, 33, and Jose Manuel Guerrero Castillo, 48, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
