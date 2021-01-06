Marriage Licenses
25 Nov.-Berta Tejeda, 33, and Jose Manuel Guerrero Castillo, 48, both of Bellevue.
14 Dec.-Angun S Turner, 51, of Mesquite, Nev., and Troy William Vitek, 56, of Gooding, Idaho.
29 Dec.-Braulia Priscila Estacio Bustillos, 38, and Jerry Patino, 32, both of Ketchum.
30 Dec.-Baylie G. Owens, 18, and Gunner C. Thompson, 25, both of Carey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Orian Star McMillan, adult, is petitioning to change his name to Orian Star Brewer.
• Alagna Lynn Ashurst, adult, is petition-ing to change her name to Alagna Valsesia.
• Vivian Soderholm-DiFatte has been appointed personal representative of Irma Annika Soderholm, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall chambers.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00am in city hall chambers.
• Maureen Puddicombe has been appointed personal representative of Beverly M. McVay, deceased.
• Kelli Young has been appointed personal representative of Sandra Jean Ovard, deceased.
• Idaho Dept. of Transportaiton is seeking public comment regarding The ID-75 Spur, also known as Sun Valley Road, connects ID-75 in Ketchum to Trail Creek Road in Sun Valley (milepost 0.0 - 3.6). Comment period is open until Friday, January 29, 2021.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• Notice of Flood Control Distict 9 meeting on Monday, January 11 at 9:00am in the Old County Courthouse.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
• Notice of Idaho State Treasureer’s Unclaimed Property.
• City of Bellevue annual financial road and street report for fiscal year ending in September 2020.
• Blaine County annual financial road and street report for fiscal year ending in September 2020.
• Samuel Hale has been appointed personal representative of William Brackenridge Hale, deceased.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via teleconference on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Storage Plus will execute a Lien by on contents of the storage units owned by Arthur Knoepfel and Michael Mischel on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:00am.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 6:30pm in the Courthouse Annex Building.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 4:30pm, to discuss Warm Springs Ranch Development.
• Michael Roosevelt has been appointed personal representative of Jeffrey M. Bradford, deceased.
• City of Sun Valley Annual Road and Street Financial Report Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2020.
