Marriage Licenses
21 Sept. - Lauren Elizabeth Coalson, 30, and Benjamin Anton Habig, 34, both of Weatherford, Texas.
21 Sept. - Maria Melissa Anderson, 45, and Ian Thomas Benton, 46, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.
21 Sept. - Brittany Nicole Armentrout, 29, and Benjamin Landmark Conroy, 29, both of Denver, Colo.
24 Sept. - Alexandra Demi Nelson, 24, of Boise, Idaho, and Francis Patrick Magee, 25, of Ketchum.
25 Sept. - Laura Elizabeth Speck, 32, and Peter James Stevenson, 36, both of Ketchum.
25 Sept. - Chloe Lyn Taylor, 62, and William Milo Beck, 63, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented