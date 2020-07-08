Legal Notice Summary
- John Donald Jacoby Jr has been appointed personal representative of John Donald Jacoby, deceased.
- Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on a Culvert Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 206-208, July 1, 2020-July 21, 2020 approximately.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Betty Brooks and B. Alan Brooks have
- been appointed co-personal representa-tives of Becky Ann Brown, Aka Becky A. Brown, Aka Becky Brown, deceased.
- Notice of Invitation to Bid for seal coating of sections of the Wood River Trail -2020. Sealed Bids can be received at the office of the Blaine County Recreation District before July 15, 2020.
- Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 84164 by Moran Trust, 112 Lower Broadford Rd, Bellevue ID 83313.
- Andrew Luhn has been appointed personal representative of Mary Luhn, deceased.
- Sandra J. Sunday has been appointed personal representative of Roger Donn Olson, deceased.
- Notice of Summary Statement of Blaine County School District No. 61 for 2020-2021 school budget.
- Notice of Hailey City Council public hear-ing on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:30pm via remote telecommunication meeting.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
Marriage Licenses
- 30 June-Emma Curtis Levant, 25, and Keifer Holden Aspelund, 28, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.
- 30 June-Morgan Clair Mescal, 31, and Paul Ernest Aguilar, 32, both of Hailey.
- 1 July-Krista Marie Lundergreen Allen, 29, and Isaac Thomas Sherbine, 30, both of Bellevue.
- 1 July-Wendy Ann Williams, 55, and Preston Lindsay Handy, 55, both of Salt Lake City.
- 1 July-Karen I. Casperson, 35, of Sun Valley and Brent Allen Bommentre, 36, of Hailey.
