Legal Notice Summary
- Marc Galen Hanselman has been appointed personal representative of Galen Lee Hanselman, deceased.
- David Lindfors has been appointed personal representative of Par (Per) Johan Lindfors, deceased.
- Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer Nos. 84086, 84114, 84115.
- Blaine County Clerk is seeking sealed bids for the purchase of an ambulance. Bids can be submitted to the Blaine County Clerk’s Office located at 206 South First Avenue, Suite 200; Hailey, ID 83333, until 5:00 pm, local time, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
- John Donald Jacoby Jr has been appointed personal representative of John Donald Jacoby, deceased.
- The City of Sun Valley is pursuing certain sealing services on portions of its road system.
- Rock Supremacy, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will be working on a Culvert Repair Project on SH-75 between milepost 206-208, July 1, 2020-July 21, 2020 approximately.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a Lot Line Vacation, a Lot Line Shift, a subdivision and a revised condominium plat on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom.
- The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing to consider a street vacation Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:30am upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Notice inviting bids to Friedman Memorial Airport Authority for SUN parking lot expansion until 4 pm MDT on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
- Sale at Public Auction of certain personal property of Mike Collins, Travis Komar, Robert Rudy & Tina Goodenough shall occur at 10am on July 3, 2020 at Valley Self Store, 1041 Airport Way, Hailey ID.
- The Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:30pm via remote telecommunicaitons.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:00pm in Ketchum City Hall and by remote participation.
- Betty Brooks and B. Alan Brooks have been appointed co-personal representatives of Becky Ann Brown, Aka Becky A. Brown, Aka Becky Brown, deceased.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Marriage Licenses
- 17 June-Rachel Anne Galligan, 30, and Kevin Daniel Haines, 30, both of Boise, Idaho.
- 19 June-Kathleen Elizabeth Gilmour, 34, and Benjamin Edwards Brosseau, 39, both of Santa Monica, Calif.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented