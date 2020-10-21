Legal Notice Summary
- Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs Thomson is petitioning to change her name to Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs.
- Dewitt Cannon has been named personal representative of Knox D. Cannon, deceased.
- Brett D. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of Gerald B. Bashaw, deceased.
- Riley Engl Mott has been appointed personal representative of Leslie A. Engl, also known as Lehua A. Engl, deceased.
- Friedman Memorial Airport is holding a sealed bid sale of surplus property and equipment. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on 10/28/2020, at which time they will be opened.
- Idaho Transportation Department is soliciting proposals for the following project, Main St., Hailey, Key No.19998 and for various D4 projects, Key Nos.19830, 19960, 20025, 20217. Proposals are due on November 4, 2020, no later than 4:00 pm MST.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
- Idaho Transportation Dept. is seeking sealed bids for Idaho Federal Aid Project No. A013(998) in Blaine County, Key No. 13998. Bids must be recieved by 2:00pm on October 27, 2020.
- Revenues and Expenditures Summary Statement - All Funds 2019-2020 Syringa Mountain School No. 488.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice of Proposed Water Rights Transfer No. 84435 by Scott & Sandra Bake, 515 Park Way Piedmont, CA 94611-3729, for properties north of Ketchum within Blaine County.
- Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:30pm in city hall council chambers.
Marriage Licenses
- 14 Oct. - Tara Taylor Sorensen, 24, and Ruger William Ridd, 24, both of Provo, Utah.
- 16 Oct. - Allyson Elisabeth Will, 30, and Andrew Richard Muller, 31, both of Ketchum, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
