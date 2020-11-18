Legal Notice Summary
- GENESIS RECOVERY SERVICES, INC, the Plaintiff, is suing Shannon Turner Maza in the Fifth District Court in and for Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. CV07-20-161.
- Notice of Summons JC Painting Drywall & Plaster, defendant has been sued by L&W Supply Corporation, plaintiff.
- State of Idaho Department of Lands will conduct a public auction of lease to be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am, for .23 acres in Blaine County.
- Marcia Lee Kent has been appointed personal representative of Francis Dean Halverson, deceased.
- Daniel J. Murphy has been appointed personal representative of Jared James Murphy, deceased.
- The Board of School District No. 61 will accept bids for a single school bus, bids will be received until 10:00am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
- The Board of School District No. 61 will accept bids for WRMS HVAC Retrofit until 2:00pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:30pm at the Old County Courthouse.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing for consideration of an amendment to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget by appropriating additional monies by the city of Sun Valley.
- Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote teleconference meeting on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 5:30pm.
- Ketchum City Council will hold public meetings on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:00pm in city hall council chamber.
- A.W. Molyneux and Karlous L. Molyneux have been appointed personal representatives of William L. Molyneux Aka William L. Molyneux Jr., Aka William Lee Molyneux, Aka William Molyneux, deceased.
- City of Sun Valley will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm at city hall council chambers.
Marriage Licenses
- 9 Nov. - Ann Breslauer Jones, 75, and Timothy John Mott, 71, both of Ketchum.
- 12 Nov. - Ashley Ellsworth, 32, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jacob Mark Perron, 37, of Hailey.
- 12 Nov. - Kaitlin Christina Holmes, 28, of Renton, Wash., and Ryan Todd Tarbert, 25, of Bellevue, Wash.
- 12 Nov. - Sara Ann Barton, 22, of Ketchum, and Dane Michael Inman, 27, of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
