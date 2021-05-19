Marriage Licenses
7 May-Somchit Alexus Chansamone, 43, and Matthew Andon Burbank, 41, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
11 May-Kelly Alyce Moreland, 46, and Blake William Shropshire, 45, both of Hailey.
13 May-Hailey Dee Stam, 26, and James A. Sutton III, 27, both of Sun Valley.
13 May-Yocelin Chavez Vazquez, 28, of Hailey, and Alejandro Carriedo Gutierrez, 30, of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Petition to change the legal name of Maya Camila Avila-Nuñez (minor). The name will change to Maya Camila Nuñez.
• Notice of Summons, Benjamin W. Worst, P.C., Plaintiff vs. Mark Sullivan, Defendant. Case No. CV07-20-00432.
• Petition to change the legal name of Jordan S. Quirk (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Jordan Stephon Chalmers.
• Petition to change the legal name of Molly Eileen Gill (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Molly Eileen Finegan.
• Bellevue City Council will meet remotely on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider adopting a new fee to the Bellevue City Code.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Timothy Taylor has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Renate Rosellen, deceased.
• Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking sealed bids until 2:00pm on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-117, Hayspur Hatchery Septic.
• Bellevue Cemetery District will hold a public meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7:00pm to discuss the proposed budget for 2022.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Old County Courthouse at 2:45pm.
• Dillon S. Begley has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Stephen L. Begley, deceased.
• Petition to change the legal name of Oaklee Alma Torrie Trautwein (minor). The name will change to Oaklee Alma Sanders.
• Petition to change the legal name of Trent Charles Avery. The name will change to Trent Charles Avery Grabher.
• Blaine County Commissioners will offer for sale at public auction Blaine County Idaho Parcel # RP1M0000001450 & Blaine County Idaho Parcel # RP1M0000001430 at 9:15am on June 1, 2021.
• Silver Sage Owners Association Inc., has filed an application No. 84902 for changes to Water Rights Transfer No. 77-20843, 37-21240, 37-21242, 37-22499, 37-8409.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold remote meeting via telecommunication on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00am. in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
