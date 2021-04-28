Marriage Licenses
2 April-Katja Ursula Casson, 62, and Frederick William Burmester Jr., 64, both of Hailey.
Birth Announcement
Addison June Cordes-was born to Leah and James Cordes on April 22 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Ore. The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice that State of Idaho Department of Lands will accept lease applications for public auction M700021 & M700066 until Friday, May, 7 2021 by 5:00pm (MDT).
• Martin McBroom and Dean Newman have been appointed personal representatives of Helcia Marie Graf, deceased.
• Renae K. Spaulding has been appointed personal representative of David F. Spaulding, deceased.
• Aaliyah Nydia Rojas is petitioning to change her name to Aaliyah Nydia Quinones-Livia.
• Notice of Summons to Medardo Gomez, Defendant vs Statewide Collections Inc., Plaintiff, Case No. CV07-20-00619.
• Notice of proposed water right transfer No. 84873 filed by Steve Gower and Tracy Dunlap of Bellevue, Idaho.
• Notice of Idaho Falls District Grazing Board meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9:00am in the BLM office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Thomas W. Watson has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Jacqueline D. Watson, deceased.
• Petition to change the legal name of Maya Camila Avila-Nuñez (minor).
• Notice of Summons to Mark Sullivan, Defendant vs Benjamin W. Worst, P.C., Plaintiff, Case No. CV07-20-00432.
• Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the City of Ketchum and the Unincorporated Areas of Blaine County, Idaho, and Case No. 20-10-0739P.
• Idaho Project in Custer County, Key No 21823. Sealed proposals will be received only at the office of the Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 West State Street, Boise, Idaho 83703.
• Petition to change the legal name of Jordan S. Quirk (Adult or Emancipated minor).
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Notice for an application for demolition of a historic building at 760 N. Washington Ave. (Lot 6, Block 13, Ketchum) property owners within 300 feet are invited to comment through Monday, June 28, 2021 at 5:00pm.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a remote public hearing via telecommunication on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:00pm.
