Legal Notice Summary
- Fay Seifried Petersen has been appointed personal representative of Martin Joseph Petersen, deceased.
- Raymond T. Moresco has been appointed personal representative of John Anthony Moresco, deceased.
- Nickolas Gael Damian- Soriano, and Naomi Annelie Damian-Soriano, (minors) are petitioning name changes to Nickolas Gael Aquino Soriano and Naomi Annelie Aquino Soriano.
- Notice of board of trustees vacancy in trustee zone no. 2 of the Blaine County School District #61.
- Donna M. Pritchard has been appointed personal representative of Michael A. Hanley, deceased.
- Richard Henwood has been appointed personal representative of Jerry E. Flynt, deceased.
- Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4:00pm in city hall, to amend fee resolution.
- Notice that Buckeye Farms has submited a second amended stipulated mitigation plan and request to the Idaho Dept. of Water Resources.
- Hailey City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 5:30pm.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00pm to consider an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
- Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:30pm in Ketchum City Hall.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00am in City Hall Chambers.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 9:00am in City Hall Chambers.
- Notice of Trustee Sale 740 Red Ash Dr., Unit B4, Hailey, ID.
Marriage Licenses
- 31 Aug. - Logan Catherine Ash, 27, and Michael Joseph Menamara Jr., 29, both of Denver, Colo.
- 31 Aug. - Amanda Marie Webb, 25, and Theo G. Rich, 28, both of Hailey.
- 31 Aug. - Ashley Marie Clark, 40, and Aaron Gabriel Stern, 50, both of Hailey.
- 2 Sept. - Christina Elizabeth Luby, 32, and David Paul Johnsen, 41, both of Ketchum.
- 3 Sept. - Jennifer Laine Hubbard, 52, of Sun Valley, and Kenneth John Collins, 69, of Hailey.
- 3 Sept. - Mary Katherine Newell, 29, and Bradley Stuart Vaughn, 37, both of San Clemente, Calif.
- 4 Sept. - Quincy May Heithecker, 32, and Skylar John Herbert, 31, both of Stanley, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
