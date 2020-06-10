Legal Notice Summary
- Ms. Brenda K. Norton has been appointed personal representative of the estate of David E. Norton, deceased.
- Marc Galen Hanselman has been appointed personal representative of Galen Lee Hanselman, deceased.
- Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 84041 by Sun Valley Water & Sewer District.
- Sharon Leigh Bockemohle has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Lynn Walton Bockemohle, deceased.
- Notice of Blaine County Commissioners Minutes of the Meetings Brief Synopsis.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice of hearing on annexation of territory in Blaine County, Idaho into the Wood River Fire Protection District.
- Notice of City of Hailey public comment period for Lot Line Adjustment from June 10, 2020 to June 25, 2020.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special public meeting on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 5:30pm upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
Marriage Licenses
- 4 June-Maria Magdalena Barrera, 58, and Carlos Barrera, 61, both of Ketchum.
- 5 June-Stephanie Lacey Guzman Gutierrez, 29, of Bellevue, and Abel Ortega Bilbao, 28, of Jerome, Idaho.
- 5 June-Jessica Isauro Moreno, 26, and Luis David Rios, 21, both of Shoshone, Idaho.
- 6 June-Lisa Nicole Emerick, 49, and Robert Winston Rheinschild, 54, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
