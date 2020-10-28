Marriage Licenses
21 Oct. - Michel Cardona Lopez, 23, of Bellevue, and Kevin Reynaldo Blas Flores, 26, of Sun Valley.
23 Oct. - Moriah Rose Price, 27, and Christopher James Fischer, 34, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs Thomson is petitioning to change her name to Nancy Elisabeth Aalfs.
Brett D. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of Gerald B. Bashaw, deceased.
Riley Engl Mott has been appointed personal representative of Leslie A. Engl, also known as Lehua A. Engl, deceased.
Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.
Idaho Transportation Department is soliciting proposals for the following project, Main St., Hailey, Key No.19998 and for various D4 projects, Key Nos.19830, 19960, 20025, 20217. Proposals are due on November 4, 2020, no later than 4:00 p.m. MST.
Notice of Proposed Water Rights Transfer No. 84435 by Scott & Sandra Bake, 515 Park Way Piedmont, CA 94611-3729, for properties north of Ketchum within Blaine County.
Blaine County School District No. 61 Summary Statement Revenue & Expenditures, July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc., the Plaintiff, is suing Shannon Turner Maza in the Fifth District Court in and for Blaine County, Idaho, Case No. CV07-20-161.
Idaho Transportation Dept. is seeking sealed bids for Idaho Federal Aid Project No. A019(998), in Blaine County, Key No. 19998; for the work of recompacting the base and paving SH-75 through the city of Hailey From MP 115.6 to MP 117.16. ADA ramps will be updated to current standards. All bids must be recieved by 2:00 p.m. on November 24, 2020.
Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a remote only public meeting on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1213 regarding the demolition, removal or significant alteration of historical and culturally significant builings in the community core.
City of Ketchum Emergency Ordinance 201-04 requiring face coverings, limited social gatherings, requiring social distancing and signage.
Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at city hall chambers.
Notice of public hearing for Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District proposed and amended budget for fiscal year 2020 on November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sun Valley City Hall.
Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the proposal to change the name of the fire district to Blaine County Fire & Rescue.
Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a pulic meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse.
Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at city hall council chambers.
Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a virtual teleconference public meeting on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
City of Hailey is seeking comment on a lot line adjustment by Blaine Co. School District for Quigley Farm Large Block Plat.
