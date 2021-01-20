Marriage Licenses
5 Jan.-Shirin Sara Sedaghat, 29, and Vincent Andrew Bauerlein IV, 34, both of Newport Beach, Calif.
8 Jan.-Adelina C. Venegas, 22, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Jose Venegas Hernandez, 37, of Dietrich, Idaho.
11 Jan.-Lindsay Nicole Gerken, 33, and Nicholas Parker Bruce, 32, both of Hailey.
11 Jan.-Rosaura Robles-Gomez, 20, and Armando Ceja, 21, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• Samuel Hale has been appointed personal representative of William Brackenridge Hale, deceased.
• Michael Roosevelt has been appointed personal representative of Jeffrey M. Bradford, deceased.
• Mary Moss Wagner Walker has been appointed personal representative of Frederick W. Wagner, III, deceased.
• Notice Of Bid for Sharecrop Farming by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, for property in Camas County known as the Centennial Marsh Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The Department offers an agreement for sharecropping for a duration of three (3) years beginning with the 2021 growing season and ending December 31, 2023. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00pm, January 31, 2021.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public hearing via Zoom on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the Final Plat for Strahorn Subdivision Phase I.
• Ryan Lee Roemer has been appointed personal representative of Melissa Robin Roemer, deceased.
• Jeffra Suzanne Syms (adult) is petitioning to change her name to Jeffra Sparks Syms.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to Code Title 11; 11-2-1 to add a new definition for “Sidewalk”, and to amend 11-4-15 to add sidewalks and drainage requirements to include sidewalks, curbs and gutters in new subdivisions or an in-lieu contribution.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated TEXT AMENDMENT to the Bellevue City Code, Title 22A-2 to add a new definition for “Fences” and to amend Title 10-22-C-1, Fences, Hedges and Walls. The amendment will add requirements to build fences in the General Residential District.
• Wood River Valley Irrigation District #45 Balance Sheet as of October 31, 2020.
• Notice of Variance Request by John Zuck at 600 Coyote Loop in Coyote Bluff Subdivision, Blaine County.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• CORE Construction West requests applications for qualification from licensed subcontractors for the following project: City of Ketchum city hall remodel, 191 West 5th Street East, Ketchum, Idaho 83340.
• Ketchum Planning & Zonning Commission will meet Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4:30pm in Ketchum city hall council chambers.
• James M. Nelson has been appointed personal representative of Arthur J. Lillis, deceased.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:30pm regarding the Idaho Power Transmission line application.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
