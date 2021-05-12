Marriage Licenses
3 May-Lauren Mackenzie Dailey, 32, and Anthony Joseph Barone, 31, both of Portland, Ore.
5 May-Rita Sharon Kelley, 54, and Mark Sanford Cutter, 64, both of Ketchum.
5 May-Nicole Dawn Fisher, 30, and Daniel Jacob Davis, 32, both of La Quinta, Calif.
5 May-Tia Lynn Lloyd, 42, and Jeffrey Paul Martin, 44, both of Bellevue.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice of Summons to Medardo Gomez, Defendant vs Statewide Collections Inc., Plaintiff, Case No. CV07-20-00619.
• Thomas W. Watson has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Jacqueline D. Watson, deceased.
• Petition to change the legal name of Maya Camila Avila-Nuñez (minor) the name will change to Maya Camila Nuñez.
• Notice of Summons, Benjamin W. Worst, P.C., Plaintiff vs. Mark Sullivan, Defendant. Case No. CV07-20-00432.
• Petition to change the legal name of Jordan S. Quirk (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Jordan Stephon Chalmers.
• Petition to change the legal name of Molly Eileen Gill (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Molly Eileen Finegan.
• Loving Springs Ranch LP, has filed an application for a Proposed Water Right Transfer No. 84895.
• The Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources has initiated an administrative proceeding concerning water rights in Basin 37 (Wood River Basin).
• Bellevue City Council will meet remotely on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider adopting a new fee to the Bellevue City Code.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Public Auction to satisfy a lien claim based on an obligation owed by Jeremy Stephenson. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Valley Self Store 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho.
• Intermax Towers plans a new pole at Buttercup Road, Blaine County, Idaho.
• Timothy Taylor has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Renate Rosellen, deceased.
• Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking sealed bids until 2:00pm on May 27, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2020-117, Hayspur Hatchery Septic.
• Notice of public hearing of adoption of Revised Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, Mountain Rides Transportation Authority.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting at 6:00pm on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting at 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Old County Courthouse.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an Application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Fernandez Properties Sun Valley LLC, for reconfiguration of Lots of 18 and 19, Block 43, Woodside No. 10.
• Bellevue Cemetery District will hold a public meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7:00pm to discuss the proposed budget for 2022.
