21 July-Sarah Elizabeth Elmore, 32, and Chad Carew Cashin, 32, both of Santa Cruz, Calif.
22 July-Emily Stanford, 39, and Jason Thomas Niebaum, 44, both of Dallas, Texas.
22 July-Wendi Ann Arendts, 54, and Matthew Richard Gaspers, 55, both of Ketchum.
23 July-Betsy Ann Mizell, 32, and John Joseph Sisko, 33, both of Ketchum.
24 July-Stacie Melissa Elmer, 29, and Slater Farquharson Trout, 25, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
- John Hemingway has been appointed personal representative of Rebecca M. Hemingway, deceased.
- Chad Dwayne Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Chad Michael James Walker.
- Amanda Marie Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Amanda Marie Walker.
- Bentley Dwayne Huckaby, a minor, is petitioning a name change to Bentley Michael James Walker.
- Willow Marie Huckaby, a minor, is petition-ing a name change to Willow Marie Walker.
- Oakly Machelle Huckaby, a minor, is petition-
- ing a name change to Oakly Machelle Walker.
- The Carey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:00pm in the Carey City Hall.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The City of Sun Valley public hearings for the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, proposed resolution reserving fiscal year 2021 forgone increase.
- Notice of public meeting by the Board of the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:30pm in the old Blaine County Courthouse meeting room in Hailey.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00pm in Ketchum City Hall to consider final budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- Orion Star Mcmillan is petitioning a name change to Orion Star Brewer.
- John Howard Eustis has been appointed personal representative of Heather Jane Langley-Evans, deceased.
- Notice of public hearing before the Bellevue Common Council for proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
- Notice of city of Hailey CRS Activity 510 Progress Report on Implementation of Credited Plan.
- Notice of public hearing for proposed budget for the Ketchum Rural Fire District on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sun Valley City Hall.
- Notice the city of Hailey proposed budget hearing for fiscal year 2021, to be held on Monday, August 10, 2020.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- Indian Creek HOA Design Review Commitee will meet on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:30 pm., only to be attended remotely.
- Notice of public hearing for the Blaine Coun-
- ty Recreation District Budget for fiscal year September 30, 2021, on August 3, 2020 at 4p.m.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00pm in Ketchum City Hall.
- Matt Gelso is applying for a variance for sewage disposal system at 506 Shawn Lane, Hailey, ID.
- Notice of Summons Case No. CV07-19-00744 D.L. Evans Bank, plaintiff vs. Tim C. Thompson and Ginny A. Thompson, defendants.
- Notice of public hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 by the Hailey Urban Renewal Agency, on August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:30pm held virtually via remote telecommunication.
