Legal Notice Summary
- Orion Star Mcmillan is petitioning a name change to Orion Star Brewer.n John Howard Eustis has been appointed personal representative of Heather Jane Langley-Evans, deceased.
- Notice of Summons Case No. CV07-19-00744 D.L. Evans Bank, plaintiff vs. Tim C. Thompson and Ginny A. Thompson, defendants.
- Maureen Angela Patterson has been appointed personal representative of Trevor Ryan Wheeler, Aka Tiffany Maureen Wheeler, deceased.
- The Ketchum Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on August 25th, 2020 at 4:00PM at the Ketchum Cemetery office located at 1026 N. Main Street, Ketchum, ID.
- Charles Robert Parker has been appointed personal representative of Virginia Walker Huff Parker, deceased.
- Shelley Garnes Rawlinson is petitioning a name change to Shelley R. Garnes.
- Ryan James Cincotta has been appointed personal representative of Kevin Donald Cincotta, deceased.
- Notice that the Sun Valley Water & Sewer District Board will hold a public hearing for the proposed budget for the fiscal period Dec. 1, 2020 through November 30, 2021 on August 17, 2020 at 8:30 am at City Hall.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 9:00am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- The Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Bellevue City Hall (or ZOOM Meeting) at 11 a.m. for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 and ending September 30, 2021.
- Notice that Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) is seeking public input on its 2020 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).
- The Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall on the proposed city operations budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- Notice that the Wood River Fire Protection District will be conducting the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Hearing on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Wood River Fire Rescue Station 3.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- n The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Notice of time and date change for Hailey Cemetery Maintenance District 2020-21 Public Budget Meeting. Previously scheduled for July 21, 2020, will now be held on August 18, 2020 at 7 p.m.
- The Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Carey City Hall to consider the Proposed City Water And Sewer Operation Budget For Fiscal Year 2021.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider additional monies received by the city of Ketchum during the fiscal year.
- The Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 4:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
- The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 2:00pm to consider the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing Monday, August 24, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall, for consideration of reserving a foregone amount of property tax of for property year 2020 for potential use in subsequent years.
- Notice that the city of Hailey is seeking public comment for LOT Line Adjustments from August 12, 2020 to August 28, 2020 submitted by Galena Engineering.
- Notice of public hearing to consider the proposed annual budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the Carey Cemetery District. on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.
- Notice of public hearing on the anexation/de-anexation of territory in Blaine County, Idaho into the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10am at 81 Elkhorn Rd, Sun Valley ID. A second hearing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Wood River Fire & Rescue Station 3.
Marriage Licenses
- 3 Aug.-Jennifer Barrett Kocer, 30, and Brody Hogan O’Keefe, 31, both of Seattle, Wash.
- 5 Aug.-Erica Sue Hauri, 32, and Charles Benjamin Martyn, 39, both of Boise, Idaho.
- 5 Aug.-Zana Rachel Davey, 26, and Andrew Goddard Greaves, 29, both of Boulder, Colo.
- 6 Aug.-Sydney Rose Gann, 30, and Jeffrey Strnad, 40, both of Boise, Idaho.
- 6 Aug.-Ashley Dianna Riggle, 27, and Conner Neill Madigan, 27, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
