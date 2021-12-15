Dec. 8-Cameron Duane Vann, 34, and Courtney Linn Kyte, 33, both of Seattle, Washington.
Dec. 10-Ryan James Puey Bun Chan, 26, and Samantha Anne Brech, 26, both of West Point, Utah.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented