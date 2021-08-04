Marriage Licenses
26 July-Rebekah W. Williams, 40, and Kurt V. Schmidt, 58, both of Hailey.
27 July-Regina Veronica Mendoza, 52, and Juan Carlos Orihuela, 38, both of Ketchum.
27 July-Margaret Susan McKay, 29, and Nicholas Augustine Potter, 29, both of Seattle, Wash.
27 July-Blaire Bregstrom Ginnever, 28, and Nicholas Richard Busto, 28, both of Seattle, Wash.
27 July-Wendy Sheri Patrick, 50, and Jay Patrick O’Brien, 64, both of Bend, Ore.
28 July-Sarah Lisette Spence, 22, and Spencer Christian Lawrence, 22, both of Bellevue.
28 July-Francesca Elise Parrillo, 27, and Connor Gilmore Stewart, 27, both of Austin, Texas.
29 July-Audra Caroline King, 31, and John Michael Buckley, 32, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Kimberly Adell Feldman has filed a petition for a name change to Kimberly Smith Feldman.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall for consideration of a proposed budget for the Fiscal Year Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Ketchum Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:00pm at the Ketchum Cemetery Office for the proposed budget of the fiscal year 2022.
• David Russell Gutches has been appointed personal representative of Steve Douglas Gutches, deceased.
• Kari S. Johnson has been appointed personal representative of Leanne Scheetz, deceased.
• Bruce A. Hunstad has been appointed personal representative of David William Hurd, deceased.
• Jerry Marcantonio has been appointed personal representative of James Laried Montgomery, deceased.
• Bellevue Common Council will hold a public meeting on Monday August 9. 2021 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall to discuss collecting forgone amount of property taxes for property year 2021.
• Bellevue Common Council will hold a public meeting for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:00pm at Bellevue City Hall.
• City of Hailey will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 5:30pm to consider the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and Water/Wastewater Fee Increases.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Emily Amber Riley has been appointed personal representative of Nancy Ruth Riley, deceased.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 in Carey City Hall.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the proposed Water and Sewer budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 in Carey City Hall.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall to consider appropriation of additional monies received by the City of Ketchum, Idaho, during the fiscal year.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall for considering and fixing a final budget and making appropriations to each fund for the next fiscal year (2021-22).
• Bellevue Planning & Zoning will hold a remote public meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated text amendment to Title 10 of the City Code.
• Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 85111 filed by Greg and Leta Hansen for changes to Right No(s) 37-7621E.
• Sun Valley Water & Sewer District will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at City Hall for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal period December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022.
• Blaine County Recreation District’s Board of Directors will hold a public hearing to consider the district’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 on August 5, 2021, 4:00pm., in the Minnie Moore room, Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey, Idaho.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Summary of Bellevue Ordinance No. 2021-09.
• Hailey Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00am to consider the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
• Triangle Irrigation District and WRV Irrigation District #45 is seeking RFQ for grant writing and more, available on Aug. 25, 2021.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
