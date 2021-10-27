Marriage Licenses
22 Oct.-Anja Heidenreich, 42, and Brendon A. McQueen, 38, both of Boise, Idaho.
22 Oct.-Kelly Dean Gay, 57, and Amanda Jean Pearce, 44, both of Eagle, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Margaret Ann Gering (legal name)is petitioning to change her name to Margaret Ann Gold.
• Melinda Neely has been appointed personal representative of Bobbye B. Hinson, deceased.
• Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 85369 submitted by Thunder Meadows Owners Association Inc. 110 Meadowbrook Rd, Hailey Idaho.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm for consideration of an amendment to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
• David Mark Briggs has been appointed personal representative of Deborah Kathryn Massie, deceased.
• Robert Thomas Reeder has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Kathy Ann Reeder, deceased.
• Rachel Humphrey has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Joseph King Humphrey, deceased.
• Notice of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 21-1228.
• Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) is seeking public input on a draft of the updated Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for South-central Idaho, including Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls Counties.
• Notice of summary of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-17.
• John Joseph Sisko, legal name, is petittioning to change his name to John Sisko Siszell.
• Betsy Ann Mizell, legal name, is petitioning to change her name to Betsy Siszell.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:00pm to seek public input to consider and take action on a Lot Line Shift application where a portion of Lot 1A, Smiles Subdivision is dedicated to the City of Ketchum for Right of Way.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30pm to consider a design review application and a zoning ordinance interpretation that could permit above-grade features that are connected to an underground structure within a required setback 119 Sage Road.
• Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider an application submitted by Regina Kolp dba Jabber Jaws Childcare for a Conditional Use Permit.
• Mountain Rides Transportation Authority is accepting proposals for the purchase of four passenger vans. Proposals must be received by Thursday, November 11, 2021.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:30pm in-person and remotely.
