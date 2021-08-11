Marriage Licenses
2 Aug.-Haley Murray Hoffman, 31, and Collin Paul Frank, 34, both of Aspen, Colo.
2 Aug.-Taeler Cheyenne Hartman, 27, and Patrick Michael Szczotka, 27, both of Hailey.
2 Aug.-Lizbeth Yuliana Lopez Lizarraga, 22, and Eduardo Arteaga, 26, both of Hailey.
3 Aug.-Keara Jeanette Gammon, 25, and Zachariah James Brunette, 24, both of Hailey.
3 Aug.-Mirella Rojas, 22, of Carey, and Roberto De La Serna Esqueda, 24, of Hailey.
3 Aug.-Kelly Dee Coles, 60, and Christy Jo Flynn, 65, both of Boise, Idaho.
4 Aug.-Ashley Marie Fassbender, 30, and Alexander Franklin Lilley, 34, both of Hailey.
4 Aug.-Jenny Janey Lopez Astocondor, 44, and Justin Leonard Diggens, 33, both of Hailey.
4 Aug.-Carley Kay Gruver, 30, and Everett John Warner, 30, both of Denver, Colo.
4 Aug.-Vivien Graham Hastings, 27, and Andrew Walker Pfeiffer, 28, both of Denver, Colo.
4 Aug.-Sarah Elizabeth Betts, 34, and Alexander Andrew Zuhl, 35, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
6 Aug.-Rebecca Jennifer Tibbits, 43, and Zachary Scott Giffel, 42, both of Heber City, Utah.
6 Aug.-Laura Kay Whitesides, 58, of Torrance, Calif., and Clint Dale Eames, 58, of Sun Valley.
6 Aug.-Hannah Opal Beane, 34, of Ketchum, and Robert Barton Hamlin, 33, of Hailey.
6 Aug.-Annabelle Dorothy Day, 21, and Samuel David Seifrit, 22, both of Boise, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Ketchum Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:00pm at the Ketchum Cemetery Office for the proposed budget of the fiscal year 2022.
• David Russell Gutches has been appointed personal representative of Steve Douglas Gutches, deceased.
• Kari S. Johnson has been appointed personal representative of Leanne Scheetz, deceased.
• Bruce A. Hunstad has been appointed personal representative of David William Hurd, deceased.
• Jerry Marcantonio has been appointed personal representative of James Laried Montgomery, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Emily Amber Riley has been appointed personal representative of Nancy Ruth Riley, deceased.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 in Carey City Hall.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the proposed Water and Sewer budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022 in Carey City Hall.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall to consider appropriation of additional monies received by the City of Ketchum, Idaho, during the fiscal year.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00pm at Ketchum City Hall for considering and fixing a final budget and making appropriations to each fund for the next fiscal year (2021-22).
• Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 85111 filed by Greg and Leta Hansen for changes to Right No(s) 37-7621E.
• Sun Valley Water & Sewer District will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 16, 2021 at City Hall for consideration of the proposed budget for fiscal period December 1, 2021 through November 30, 2022.
• Hailey Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00am to consider the proposed budget for fiscal year October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
• Triangle Irrigation District and WRV Irrigation District #45 is seeking RFQ for grant writing and more, available on Aug. 25, 2021.
• Flood Control District 9 Budget hearing will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 9:00am in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Hailey Ordinance No. 1287 amending section 2.08 of Hailey Municipal Code entitled salaries.
• Carey Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00pm to consider the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget at Carey City Hall.
• Ramero Snow is petitioning to change his name to Rome Hernandez.
• Notice of Summons, William Wulf, defendant, has been sued by Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial, plaintiff in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-21-198.
• Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 4:00pm in Bellevue City Hall for consideration of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
• Emily Keith is petitioning to change her name to Emily Castellanos.
• Notice of Summons, Rodrigo Reyes Parades, defendant has been sued by Sonia Reyes Farfon, petitioner in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-20-582.
• Blaine County Recreation District Budget hearing will continue on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 4:00pm.
• Notice of Sale at public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Nona Chavez. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Valley Self Store at 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho.
• Notice of Sale at public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Greg Walters. The sale shall occur at 11:00am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at South Valley Storage at 214 West Spruce Street, Bellevue, Idaho.
• Notice of budget hearing for the Wood River Fire Protection District Fiscal Year 2022 will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:00pm at the Wood River Fire & Rescue Station 3, 11053 Highway 75, Bellevue Idaho.
• Douglas William Snadecki has been appointed personal representative of William Adams Snadecki, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote telecommunication public meeting on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:30pm at Hailey City Hall.
• Hailey Urban Renewal Budget Oct. 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2022 public hearing to be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11:00am in Hailey City Council Chambers.
• Indian Creek Ranch Design Review Committee will meet on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at D.L. Evans Bank, 609 S. Main Street, Hailey, Idaho.
