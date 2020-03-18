Legal Notice Summary
- Galena Bonnie Cathryn Hansen is petitioning a name change to Galena Brent Cameron Hansen.
- Janna Marie Fornero is suing Gabriel Manuel Ganoza, Case No. CV32-20-00035.
- Janet A. McCann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John T. McCann, deceased.
- Dorothy M. Schinella and Barbara J. Acker has been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jill Bryson aka Jill C. Bryson, deceased.
- Bradley J. Walker has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jimmie Jones Walker, deceased.
- Edward Simon has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jack B. Crawford Jr., deceased.
- Jodee A. Mills has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven H. Mills, deceased.
- Ms. Mary Thiessen has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Crispin W. Thiessen, deceased.
- Kevin Werbinski is suing RIANA SANTOS-VERCELLI,
- Case No. CV-07-20-004.
- Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Invitation to Bid on airport Pavement Maintenance until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 4:00pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Notice of South Valley Ground Water District water diversion from the Big Wood River, a tributary of the Snake River, for ground water recharge purposes.
- The Hailey Development Impact Fee Advisory Commitee will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:30pm upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 5:30pm upstairs in Hailey City Hall.
- The Bellevue Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 3170 Shenandoah Drive, Hailey ID.
Marriage Licenses
- 9 March-Catherine Anne Bigelow, 32, and Sean Richard Ford, 33, both of Marina Del Ray, Calif.
- 9 March-Sandra Griselle Eckardt, 57, and Marc Truesdall Jones, 62, both of Newport Beach, Calif.
- 11 March-Megan Crystal Carney, 32, and Jade Alan Tylinski, 28, both of Cross Plains, Wis.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
