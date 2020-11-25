Legal Notice Summary
- Notice of Summons JC Painting Drywall & Plaster, defendant has been sued by L&W Supply Corporation, plaintiff.
- State of Idaho Department of Lands will conduct a public auction of lease to be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am, for .23 acres in Blaine County.
- Marcia Lee Kent has been appointed personal representative of Francis Dean Halverson, deceased.
- Daniel J. Murphy has been appointed personal representative of Jared James Murphy, deceased.
- The Board of School District No. 61 will accept bids for a single school bus, bids will be received until 10:00am on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
- The Board of School District No. 61 will accept bids for WRMS HVAC Retrofit until 2:00pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing for consideration of an amendment to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget by appropriating additional monies by the city of Sun Valley.
- A.W. Molyneux and Karlous L. Molyneux have been appointed personal representatives of William L. Molyneux Aka William L. Molyneux Jr., Aka William Lee Molyneux, Aka William Molyneux, deceased.
- City of Sun Valley will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:00pm at city hall council chambers.
- The Triangle Irrigation District will hold Corrections of Assessments at 2:00p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020 at 227 Baseline Rd., Bellevue, ID.
- Marcela Madrigal, Respondent. you have been sued by Jose Perez, Petitioner.
- Notice of City of Ketchum public health emergency order No. 20-05.
- Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 6:00pm at the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 9:00am in city hall council chambers.
- Sun Valley Water & Sewer District will conduct a sealed bid auction of surplus vehicles. Bids must be received by mail no later than December 9, 2020 at 10:00am.
Marriage Licenses
- 16 Nov. - Andrea Ruiz, 21, and Carlos Orozco, 25, both of Bellevue.
- 18 Nov. - Debra Lynn Ward, 58, and Mark Daniel Westman, 57, both of Hailey.
- 19 Nov. - Susan Rogers Lawrenz, 54, and Dennis John Potts, 61, both of Hailey.
- 20 Nov. - Grace R. Espinoza-Freire, 36, and Jose Angel Quiroz Sanchez, 39, both of Jerome, Idaho.
- 20 Nov. - Maggi Alexandra Kraft, 31, and Matthew Allen Wieland, 37, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
