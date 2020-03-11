Legal Notice Summary
- Galena Bonnie Cathryn Hansen is petitioning a name change to Galena Brent Cameron Hansen.
- Janna Marie Fornero is suing Gabriel Manuel Ganoza, Case No. CV32-20-00035.
- The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Janet A. McCann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John T. McCann, deceased.
- Dorothy M. Schinella and Barbara J. Acker has been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jill Bryson aka Jill C. Bryson, deceased.
- Notice of Grants available from the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence & Victim Assistance.
- Bradley J. Walker has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jimmie Jones Walker, deceased.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- City of Ketchum Notice of Invitation to Bid, 2020 Sidewalk Infill.
- AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility. Public comments can be sent to: Project 6120000266 - SLG EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (802) 578-7030.
- Notice of Hailey Ordinance No. 1255.
- Edward Simon has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jack B. Crawford Jr., deceased.
- Jodee A. Mills has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Steven H. Mills, deceased.
- Ms. Mary Thiessen has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Crispin W. Thiessen, deceased.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 3:45pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Kevin Werbinski is suing Riana Santos-Vercelli,
- Case No. CV-07-20-004.
- City of Hailey is seeking public comment on a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Jason Szabo and Christian Wrede. Comments can be received from March 11, 2020-March 27, 2020.
- Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Invitation to Bid on airport Pavement Maintenance until 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 3170 Shenandoah Drive, Hailey ID.
Marriage Licenses
- 2 March-Kristina Diane Tullus, 37, and Wesley Cash Mcmahon, 37, both of Seattle, Wash.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
