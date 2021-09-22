Marriage Licenses
13 Sept.-Sydney Dalton Rund, 28, and Logan Christopher Rainey, 33, both of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
14 Sept.-Issabel Ferrera Brunner, 25, and Rigo Marinas Tabunda, 25, both of Bellevue.
14 Sept.-Emily Beatrice Peters, 32, and Benjamin Busser Gourlay, 32, both of Ketchum.
15 Sept.-Kathy J. Franck, 53, and Michael Patrick Koleno, 52, both of Hailey.
16 Sept.-Marilyn Grace Rawlings, 81, and David Buchan Theobald, 83, both of Ketchum.
16 Sept.-Lyndsey Jordan Turbow, 31, and Evan Mark Sternberg, 32, both of Chicago, Illinois.
16 Sept.-Patricia E. Swartling, 55, of Ketchum and David Walter Knoop, 63, of Sun Valley.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Esmee Franchesca Wiethorn, (adult or emancipated minor) is petitioning to change her name to Esmee Franchesca Alistair.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of City of Hailey public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:30pm in the Hailey Town Center Meeting Room to consider the proposed amended budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2020 to September 30. 2021.
• Kurt E. Witte has been appointed personal representative of Hedwig Dorothea Witte, deceased.
• Blaine County Recreation District will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Community Campus Minnie Moore Room to decide on a proposed fee increase in excess of 5% of the amount of fees last collected on Nordic Dog Passes.
• Notice of Petition for Judicial Examination and Hearing by South Valley Ground Water District, Petitioner. Case No. CV07-21-00456.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:00pm to consider public comment regarding an amendment to the fee schedule that includes proposed increases to certain fees and adoption of new fees.
• Notice of Sun Valley Ordninance No. 561, Emergency Powers Ordinance.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of City of Ketchum Public Health Emergency Order 21-02, requiring face coverings indoors and social distancing when possible.
• Notice of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1225, establishing process for enacting public health emergency orders.
• Carey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall, for consideration of a Short Plat Subdivision Application.
• City of Hailey is seeking public comment on an Application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Hailey Airport Inn, LLC. Comments will be received from September 22, 2021 - Octobr 7, 2021.
• Hailey City Council will hold a virtual remote public meeting on Monday October 12, 2021 at 5:30pm for consideration of a Zone Change Application by Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust.
• M.R. Mickelson has been appointed personal representative of John M. Mickelson, deceased.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 105 Irene St. Ketchum, ID.
• Notice of Trustee Sale at 60 Janice Lane, Carey, ID.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented