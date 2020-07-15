Legal Notice Summary
- John Donald Jacoby Jr has been appointed personal representative of John Donald Jacoby, deceased.
- Andrew Luhn has been appointed personal representative of Mary Luhn, deceased.
- Sandra J. Sunday has been appointed personal representative of Roger Donn Olson, deceased.
- John Hemingway has been appointed personal representative of Rebecca M. Hemingway, deceased.
- Chad Dwayne Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Chad Michael James Walker.
- Amanda Marie Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Amanda Marie Walker.
- Bentley Dwayne Huckaby a minor is petitioning a name change to Bentley Michael James Walker.
- Willow Marie Huckaby a minor is petitioning a name change to Willow Marie Walker.
- Oakly Machelle Huckaby a minor is petition-ing a name change to Oakly Machelle Walker.
- IHFA is now accepting applications from community-based, non-profit affordable housing development organizations (CHDOs) for 2020 CHDO Operating Assistance Grants.
- The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:00pm to be held virtually.
- Hailey Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 via remote telecommunication.
- The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 6:30pm via remote telecommunication.
- Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Marriage Licenses
- 6 July-Kathryn Urban, 64, of San Francisco, Calif., and Michael Scott Dingwell, 65, of San Rafael, Calif.
- 7 July-Monica Mary Jo Crist, 44, and Daniel Allen Young, 58, both of Ketchum.
- 9 July-Jennifer Louise Madden, 29, and Matthew Hamilton Gray, 30, both of San Diego, Calif.
- 10 July-Camry Ann Walters, 26, and Zachary Samuel Metcalf, 27, both of Hailey.
- 10 July-Maria Fernanda Leal Martinez, 21, and Eduardo Chavez, 21, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
