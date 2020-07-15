Legal Notice Summary

  • John Donald Jacoby Jr has been appointed personal representative of John Donald Jacoby, deceased.
  • Andrew Luhn has been appointed personal representative of Mary Luhn, deceased.
  • Sandra J. Sunday has been appointed personal representative of Roger Donn Olson, deceased.
  • John Hemingway has been appointed personal representative of Rebecca M. Hemingway, deceased.
  • Chad Dwayne Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Chad Michael James Walker.
  • Amanda Marie Huckaby is petitioning a name change to Amanda Marie Walker.
  • Bentley Dwayne Huckaby a minor is petitioning a name change to Bentley Michael James Walker.
  • Willow Marie Huckaby a minor is petitioning a name change to Willow Marie Walker.
  • Oakly Machelle Huckaby a minor is petition-ing a name change to Oakly Machelle Walker.
  • IHFA is now accepting applications from community-based, non-profit affordable housing development organizations (CHDOs) for 2020 CHDO Operating Assistance Grants.
  • The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:00pm to be held virtually.
  • Hailey Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 via remote telecommunication.
  • The Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 6:30pm via remote telecommunication.
  • Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
  • Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.

Marriage Licenses

  • 6 July-Kathryn Urban, 64, of San Francisco, Calif., and Michael Scott Dingwell, 65, of San Rafael, Calif.
  • 7 July-Monica Mary Jo Crist, 44, and Daniel Allen Young, 58, both of Ketchum.
  • 9 July-Jennifer Louise Madden, 29, and Matthew Hamilton Gray, 30, both of San Diego, Calif.
  • 10 July-Camry Ann Walters, 26, and Zachary Samuel Metcalf, 27, both of Hailey.
  • 10 July-Maria Fernanda Leal Martinez, 21, and Eduardo Chavez, 21, both of Hailey.

Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.