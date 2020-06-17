Legal Notice Summary
- Marc Galen Hanselman has been appointed personal representative of Galen Lee Hanselman, deceased.
- Sharon Leigh Bockemohle has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Lynn Walton Bockemohle, deceased.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will offer for sale at public auction the property of 140 Desperado Dr. Sundance Sub Parcel A Open Space. On June 30, 2020 at 9:15a.m.
- n Notice of Opportunity to Object to Bald Mountain Stewardship Project
- David Lindfors has been appointed personal representative of Par (Per) Johan Lindfors, deceased.
- Notice of Flood Control District 9 Meeting on June 22, 2020 at 9:00a.m.
- Notice of Proposed Change Of Water Right Transfer No. 84086.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tueseay, July 7, 2020 at 1:30p.m. in the old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Clerk is seeking sealed bids for the purchase of an ambulance. Bids can be submitted to the Blaine County Clerk’s Office located at 206 South First Avenue, Suite 200; Hailey, ID 83333, until 5:00 pm, local time, on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
- The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:30pm in the Ketchum City Hall Council Chambers.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Marriage Licenses
- 8 June-Natalie Ryan Sommerville, 27, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Derrick Michael Garcia, 30, of Lakewood, Ohio.
- 11 June-Hailey Michelle Letterman, 22, and Bryce Franklin Tomlin, 24, both of Hailey.
- 11 June-Jaclyn Tyne Johnson, 23, and Charles Timothy Rivera, 25, both of Carey.
- 12 June-Erika Elizabeth Nelson, 45, and Kerry Steven Knight, 53, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- 12 June-Anna Rose Skaug, 28, and Mykhaylo Turchynyak, 25, both of Hailey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented