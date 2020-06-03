Legal Notice Summary
- Gerald B. Bashaw has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Audrey C. Bashaw, deceased.
- The Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- Ms. Brenda K. Norton has been appointed personal representative of the estate of David E. Norton, deceased.
- Mountain Rides Transportation Authority is accepting proposals for Intelligent Transportation Systems for fixed route.
- Marc Galen Hanselman has been appointed personal representative of Galen Lee Hanselman, deceased.
- Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 84041 by Sun Valley Water & Sewer District.
- Idaho State Treasureer’s Notice of Unclaimed Property.
- Notice of Syringa Mountain School 2020/21 School Budget summary statement.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:30am upstairs in the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
- Sharon Leigh Bockemohle has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Lynn Walton Bockemohle, deceased.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 5 Hanger Rd, Blaine County, ID.
