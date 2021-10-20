Marriage Licenses
14 Oct.-Jared Paul Stern, 44, and Michelle Costagliola, 43, both of Los Angeles, California.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Brandon Tyrone Hill and Kymberlee Suzanne Stanley have been appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of Teena Suzanne Hill, deceased.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comment on a Lot Line Shift Application 25 feet south between Lots 4A and 5AA within Northwood Light Industrial Park.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm to take public comment on a Lot Line Shift Application to adjust the boundary separating Lots 1 and 2 within the Buck Subdivision.
• Margaret Ann Gering (legal name) is petitioning to change her name to Margaret Ann Gold.
• T-Mobile intends to collocate wireless telecommunications equipment on the side of the building located at 1 Sun Valley Place, Lift #9., Ketchum, ID 83340 (43° 40’ 03.60” N, 114° 23’ 55.4” W).
• Hailey City Council will hold a public meeting on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers to consider the Urban Renewal Plan for the Airport Way District Urban Renewal Project.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 4:00pm for consideration of an amendment to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
• Notice of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-16 regarding Amendments to title 9 regarding chapter 21A, Scenic Highway Overlay District (SHO).
• Notice of Intent to Propose or Promulgate New or Changed Agency Rules by the state of Idaho.
• Melinda Neely has been appointed personal representative of Bobbye B. Hinson, deceased.
• Notice of Syringa Mountain School No. 488 Revenues and Expenditures Summary Statement - All Funds for 2020-21.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Notice of Proposed Change of Water Right Transfer No. 85369 submitted by Thunder Meadows Owners Association Inc. 110 Meadowbrook Rd, Hailey Idaho.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30pm at City Hall Council Chambers, to consider public comment and to make a decision regarding a proposed 2,737 sf addition and exterior alterations to the existing historic building located at 380 N. 1st Ave.
• Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency will hold a remote public hearing via Zoom on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 4:00pm.
