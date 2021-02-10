Legal Notice Summary
- Andrea Kate Sheerin has been appointed personal representative of James Laurence Sheerin Jr., deceased.
- Thomas W. Andrew has been appointed personal representative of J. Robert Whiting, deceased.
- Liane R. Deyoung-Mynatt has been apponted personal representative of Katherine P. Pleasants, deceased.
- Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting via Zoom on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider the adoption of the Development Impact Fee Study dated November 4, 2020, presented by Richard Caplan and Associates.
- StoragePlus will execute a Lien of contents owned by Danielle Andrews on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00am.
- Notice of regular meeting of the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Tuesdays of every month in the year 2021.
- Notice of proposal for a water right transfer No. 84575 at HWY 75 and Broadford Rd.
- Boone Carter Campbell has been appointed personal representative of Craig D. Campbell, deceased.
- Martha Ann Merizon has been appointed personal representative of William I. Merizon, deceased.
- Summary of Hailey Ordinance No. 1275.
- Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
- Core Construction West is seeking bids from pre-qualified, licensed subcontractors for the construction of the Ketchum city hall remodel, bids are due no later than 2:00pm on Friday, March 19, 2021.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00am at City Hall Council Chambers.
- Hailey Planning & Zoning will hold a remote public hearing on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5:30pm.
- Notice of public hearing on grant activities, Blaine County is submitting a proposal to the Idaho Department of Commerce for an Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $200,000.
- Notice of applicaiton for demolition of historic building on N. Leadville Avenue in Ketchum.
- Summary of city of Sun Valley Ordinance No. 555.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Marriage Licenses
- 1 Feb. - Ashley Maritza Ceja, 20, and Jose De Jesus Arteaga Benitez, 25, both of Hailey.
- 3 Feb. - Gretchen Melissa Garnaas, 38, and Adam Timothy Duff, 39, both of Edina, Minn.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Commented