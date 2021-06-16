Marriage Licenses
7 June-Halen Page Klein, 28, and Brenden Bert Carlyle, 34, both of Meridian, Idaho.
8 June-Andrea I. Christensen, 34, and Kellen Scott Chatterton, 36, both of Hailey.
8 June-Elise Marie Geithner, 29, and Eric Burrell Sorensen, both of Charlottesville, Va.
8 June-Anggy Y. Verano Ayllon, 24, and Luis L. Cano Valladolid, 23, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice that Randi Lu Rene Mower, Defendant has been sued by Jeremy James Mower, Plaintiff. Case No. CDDM003512.
• Summons regarding Jami Carolyn Lenore Lettice, petitioner vs. Alan Matthew Lettice, respondent.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Blaine County Ambulance Service District is seeking sealed bid proposals until 5:00pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Bids must be submitted to the Blaine County Clerk’s Office located at 206 South First Avenue, Suite 200, Hailey Idaho.
• Ana D. Seevens has been appointed administrator of the estate of Ivan J. Seevens, deceased.
• Blaine County Commissioners will consider a proposed resolution to consider banning fireworks on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:15am in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Blaine County Fair Housing Resolution 2019-12.
• Notice of Blaine County Ordinance No. 2021-07 Amendments related to sanitary restrictions on recorded plats.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Friedman Memorial Airport Authority is seeking sealed bids until 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 for work to rehabilitate Runway 13-31, taxiway B, and aprons.
• Blaine County School District No. 61 will hold a public and virtual hearing on June 22, 2021 at 6:00pm for the 2021-2022 Budget.
• Ketchum Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 4:30pm to consider a Request to Alter a Historic Structure to the McAtee House located at 380 N. 1st Avenue, Ketchum Townsite: Block 37: lot 5).
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thusday, July 1, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
