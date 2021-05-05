Marriage Licenses
29 April-Lauren Elizabeth Hanna, 23, and Clayton Stephen Holding, 26, both of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice that State of Idaho Department of Lands will accept lease applications for public auction M700021 & M700066 until Friday, May 7 2021 by 5:00pm (MDT).
• Aaliyah Nydia Rojas is petitioning to change her name to Aaliyah Nydia Quinones-Livia.
• Notice of Summons to Medardo Gomez, Defendant vs Statewide Collections Inc., Plaintiff, Case No. CV07-20-00619.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Thomas W. Watson has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Jacqueline D. Watson, deceased.
• Petition to change the legal name of Maya Camila Avila-Nuñez (minor).
• Notice of Summons, Benjamin W. Worst, P.C., Plaintiff vs. Mark Sullivan, Defendant. Case No. CV07-20-00432.
• Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the City of Ketchum and the Unincorporated Areas of Blaine County, Idaho, and Case No. 20-10-0739P.
• Idaho Project in Custer County, Key No 21823. Sealed proposals will be received only at the office of the Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 West State Street, Boise, Idaho 83703.
• Petition to change the legal name of Jordan S. Quirk (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Jordan Stephen Chalmers.
• Petition to change the legal name of Molly Gill (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Molly Eileen Finegan.
• Loving Springs Ranch LP, has filed an application for a Proposed Water Right Transfer No. 84895.
• The Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources has initiated an administrative proceeding concerning water rights in Basin 37 (Wood River Basin).
• Bellevue City Council will meet remotely on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider adopting a new fee to the Bellevue City Code.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:45pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, regarding Conditional Use Permit P21-029.
• Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 4:30pm in City Hall Council Chambers, regarding Conditional Use Permit P21-030.
• Notice of Public Auction to satisfy a lien claim based on an obligation owed by Jeremy Stephenson. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Valley Self Store 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho.
• City of Bellevue, Idaho Ordinance No. 2021-04.
• City of Bellevue, Idaho Ordinance No. 2021-06.
• City of Bellevue, Idaho Ordinance No. 2021-07.
• Intermax Towers plans a new pole at Buttercup Road, Blaine County, Idaho.
