Marriage Licenses
14 April-Ashley Lynnette Cook, 28, and Brett Madden Blackwell, 27, both of Hailey.
15 April-Bailee Aletha Rider, 24, and Bryan James Ancona, 31, both of Hailey.
16 April-Christa Marie Petersen, 32, and Channing Andrew Sandberg, 29, both of Mason City, Iowa.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Notice of pending issue of tax deed for 2017 delinquent taxes in Blaine County.
• Jeanne T. Cassell filed a petition for summary administration where surviving spouse is sole beneficiary of William C. Cassell, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice that State of Idaho Department of Lands will accept lease applications for public auction M700021 & M700066 until Friday, May 7 2021 by 5:00pm (MDT).
• Martin McBroom and Dean Newman have been appointed personal representatives of Helcia Marie Graf, deceased.
• Renae K Spaulding has been appointed personal representative of David F. Spaulding, deceased.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Aaliyah Nydia Rojos is petitioning to change her name to Aaliyah Nydia Quinones-Livia.
• Notice of Summons to Medardo Gomez, Defendant vs Statewide Collections Inc., Plaintiff, Case No. CV07-20-00619.
• Notice of Wood River Fire Protection District to amend fiscal year 2021 budget April 28, 2021.
• Summary of City of Bellevue Development Impact Fee Ordinance Ordinance No. 2021-03.
• Notice of City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1278.
• Notice of Summary of City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1280.
• Notice of Summary of City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1281.
• Notice of City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1283.
• Notice of proposed water right tranfer No. 84873 file by Steve Gower and Tracy Dunlap of Bellevue Idaho.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a remote public meeting on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00pm.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 6:30pm in the County Courthouse Annex Building.
• Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Notice of Idaho Falls District Grazing Board meeting on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9:00am in the BLM office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls Idaho.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public hearing via teleconference on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Notice of Trustee Sale of 312 South 7th Street, Bellevue, ID at 12:15 o’clock p.m. on the 8th day of July, 2021.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
Commented