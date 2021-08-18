Marriage Licenses
9 Aug.-Meghan Elizabeth Weigle, 34, and Adam Patrick Banko, 35, both of Blaine, Minn.
9 Aug.-Teresa Elaine Williams, 44, and David Starbuck Smith, 48, both of Washington, D.C.
9 Aug.-Sophia Louise Curl, 30, and David Patrick O’Donnell, 34, both of Ketchum.
9 Aug.-Andrea Lorraine Miller, 34, and Matthew Tayaa Hudnall, 32, both of Chicago, Ill.
10 Aug.-Emily Elisabeth White, 31, and Will Tamarack Roth, 35, both of Ketchum.
10 Aug.-Stephanie M. Wright, 55, and Paul John Baker, III, 45, both of Bellevue.
11 Aug.-Heather Lynne Andre, 41, and Bryan Michael McDaneld, 47, both of University Place, Wash.
11 Aug.-Kathy Rodriguez, 27, and Sebastian Villa, 29, both of
Chicago, Ill.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Triangle Irrigation District and WRV Irrigation District #45 is seeking RFQ for grant writing and more, available on Aug. 25, 2021.
• Ramero Snow is petitioning to change his name to Rome Hernandez.
• Notice of Summons, William Wulf, defendant, has been sued by Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial, plaintiff in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-21-198.
• Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 4:00pm in Bellevue City Hall for consideration of the proposed budget for Fiscal Year Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.
• Emily Keith is petitioning to change her name to Emily Castellanos.
• Notice of Summons, Rodrigo Reyes Parades, defendant has been sued by Sonia Reyes Farfon, petitioner in the 5th District Court Case No. CV07-20-582.
• Notice of Sale at public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Nona Chavez. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Valley Self Store at 1041 Airport Way, Hailey, Idaho.
• Notice of Sale at public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Greg Walters. The sale shall occur at 11:00am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at South Valley Storage at 214 West Spruce Street, Bellevue, Idaho.
• Douglas William Snadecki has been appointed personal representative of William Adams Snadecki, deceased.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Indian Creek Ranch Design Review Committee will meet on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00pm at D.L. Evans Bank 609 S. Main St. Hailey Idaho.
• Janet Clow has been appointed personal representative of Patricia Ann Campbell, aka Patricia A. Campbell, deceased.
• Robert Taubitz has been appointed personal representative of Arlene Rosenberg, deceased.
• Celestina Amor Settle is petitioning to change her name to Celestina Amor.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Ambulance District will meet on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 9:15am in the Old County Courthouse, for considering and fixing a final budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 4:00pm in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Julynne Victoria Loomis, a minor, is petitioning to change her name to Jolene Victoria Loomis.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 9:30am for considering and fixing a final budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year in the Old County Courthouse.
• T-Mobile USA is proposing to modify an existing wireless telecommunications facility for an existing monopole located at 12507 State Hwy 75, Ketchum, Blaine County, Idaho.
• City of Hailey will hold a public hearing in person and virtually on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30pm for proposed amended budget for the fiscal year October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.
• City of Bellevue Ordinance No. 2021-10 entitled the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022.
• Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2:00pm for the consideration of the budget for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2022.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 4:00pm via livestream. Public comment can be given during the appropriate time during the meeting.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:30pm at City Hall in-person and virtually.
• Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:30pm in City Hall to gather public comment either in-person or virtually on a proposed increase in excess of 5% of the Development Impact Fees.
