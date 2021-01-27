Marriage Licenses
22 Jan.-Karla Noemy Sears, 43, and Nayvadius Eligha Stone, 61, both of Mountain Home, Idaho.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Mary Moss Wagner Walker has been appointed personal representative of Frederick W. Wagner, III, deceased.
• Ryan Lee Roemer has been appointed personal representative of Melissa Robin Roemer, deceased.
• Jeffra Suzanne Syms (adult) is petitioning to change her name to Jeffra Sparks Syms.
• Wood River Valley Irrigation District #45 Balance Sheet as of October 31, 2020.
• Notice of Variance Request by John Zuck at 600 Coyote Loop in Coyote Bluff Subdivision, Blaine County.
• Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:00pm in city hall council chambers.
• James M. Nelson has been appointed personal representative of Arthur J. Lillis, deceased.
• Blaine County Planning & Zoning Comission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• Blaine County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:30pm in the Old County Courthouse.
• City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1216.
• Summary of City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1214.
• Andrea Kate Sheerin has been appointed personal representative of James Laurencce Sheerin Jr., deceased.
• Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a vitrual public meeting via teleconference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:30pm.
