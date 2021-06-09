Marriage Licenses
1 June-Amanda Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, and Matthew Jordan Hollins, 29, both of Buckeye, Ariz.
2 June-Katya Odeli Flores Perez, 31, and Gorge T. Ferrer, 30, both of Hailey.
3 June-Brynn Michelle Dell-Colli, 33, and Blake William Mills, 35, both of Bend, Ore.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Petition to change the legal name of Oaklee Alma Torrie Trautwein (minor). The name will change to Oaklee Alma Sanders.
• Petition to change the legal name of Trent Charles Avery. The name will change to Trent Charles Avery Grabher.
• Notice that Randi Lu Rene Mower, Defendant has been sued by Jeremy James Mower, Plaintiff. Case No. CDDM003512.
• Sealed proposals for sealcoating Highway 75 north and south of the Ohio Gulch intersection will be received at the office of the Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 West State Street, Boise, Idaho 83703. All bids must be received by two o’clock p.m., on June 22, 2021.
•Summons regarding Jami Carolyn Lenore Lettice, petitioner vs. Alan Matthew Lettice, respondent.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Blaine County Ambulance Service District is seeking sealed bid proposals until 5:00pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Bids must be submitted to the Bliane County Clerks Office located at 206 South First Avenue, Suite 200.
• Notice of Negotiation by Urban Renewal Agency of the city of Ketchum for a private sale to Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
• Ana D. Seevens has been appointed administrator of the estate of Ivan J. Seevens, deceased.
• Hailey City Council will hold a remote public meeting via telecommunication on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Notice that Blaine County has petitioned the Wood River Fire Protection District to annex the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station into the district.
