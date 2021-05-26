Marriage Licenses
18 May-Coertlandt Vanvoorhees Bauer, 37, and Callan Franzen Thomas, 28, both of Bellevue.
20 May-Mackenzie Dawn Shardlow, 22, of Bellevue, and Baley Kay Barg, 27, of Picabo.
24 May-Lindsey Anne Spears, 24, and Michael Anthony Mepham, 24, both of Boise, Idaho.
Legal Notice Summary
- Petition to change the legal name of Molly Eileen Gill (Adult or Emancipated minor). The name will change to Molly Eileen Finegan.
- Timothy Taylor has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Renate Rosellen, deceased.
- Dillon S. Begley has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Stephen L. Begley, deceased.
- Petition to change the legal name of Oaklee Alma Torrie Trautwein (minor). The name will change to Oaklee Alma Sanders.
- Petition to change the legal name of Trent Charles Avery. The name will change to Trent Charles Avery Grabher.
- Silver Sage Owners Association Inc., has filed an application No. 84902 for changes to Water Rights Transfer No. 77-20843, 37-21240, 37-21242, 37-22499, 37-8409.
- Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:00am. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- Sun Valley City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:00pm. in City Hall Council Chambers.
- Notice of Draft Permits by Victoria Zoellner for an injection well 37W073001, T3NR18ES5SESWNW, Closed-Loop Heat Exchange.
- Sue Anderson has been appointed personal representative of the estate of Polly Anderson, deceased.
- Notice that Randi Lu Rene Mower, Defendant has been sued by Jeremy James Mower, Plaintiff. Case No. CDDM003512.
- Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:30pm. in the Old County Courthouse.
- Blaine County Board of Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:30pm. in the Old County Courthouse.
- City of Hailey is seeking public comment from May 26, 2021 - June 11, 2021 on an application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by 502 N. Main LLC.
- City of Hailey is seeking public comment from May 26, 2021 - June 11, 2021 on an application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Sarah and Antony Gray.
- City of Hailey is seeking public comment from May 26, 2021 - June 11, 2021 on an application for a Lot Line Adjustment submitted by Eric and Stephanie Wallace.
- Hailey City Council will hold a public remote meeting via teleconference at 5:30pm on Monday, June 14, 2021.
