Legal Notice Summary
- William Louis Kyes has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of William B. Kyes, deceased.
- City of Ketchum is soliciting proposals for architectural services for the new City Hall Renovation Project.
- Galena Bonnie Cathryn Hansen is petitioning a name change to Galena Brent Cameron Hansen.
- Janna Marie Fornero is suing Gabriel Manuel Ganoza, Case No. CV32-20-00035.
- n The Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 9:00 am in the City Hall Council Chambers.
- Janet A. McCann has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of John T. McCann, deceased.
- Unclaimed Property Notice.
- Dorothy M. Schinella and Barbara J. Acker has been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jill Bryson aka Jill C. Bryson, deceased.
- Idaho Housing & Finance Association Notice of 30 Day comment period March 3, 2020 - April 1st, 2020. Public hearing March 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Park Plaza 565 West Myrtle 1st floor conference room, Boise ID.
- The Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- Public Notice that the Federal Register Service is seeking public comments on proposed critical habitat designation for the yellow-billed cuckoo. Comments must be postmarked or received by April 27, 2020.
- Notice of Grants available from the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence & Victim Assistance.
- Bradley J. Walker has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Jimmie Jones Walker, deceased.
- The Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:00pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:30pm upstairs in the Old County Courthouse.
- The Bellevue Common Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6:00pm in Bellevue City Hall.
- Statement of Dissolution of Limited Liability Company, Bramble Patch Development LLC.
- City of Ketchum Procurement Opportunities for 1. Lighting Design Services related to Warm Springs pathway project 2. Lease and Operations of the Leroy’s Ice Cream Stand.
- Notice of Proposed City of Hailey Franchise Ordinance Extension No. 1258.
- City of Ketchum Notice of Invitation to Bid, 2020 Sidewalk Infill.
- City of Bellevue Ordinance No. 2020-02.
- Notice of Trustee Sale for 3170 Shenandoah Drive, Hailey ID.
Marriage Licenses
25 Feb.-Maggie Lynn Murphy, 25, and Perry Ogden Leysens, 25, both of Durango, Colo.
25 Feb.-Melissa Valentine Tilney, 39, and James Robson Taylor, 41, both of Ketchum.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
