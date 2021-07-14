Marriage Licenses
29 June-Taylor Ann Garrison, 24, and Ian John Glumac, 35, both of Hailey.
30 June-Hanna Birkelo Zielke, 26, and Brandon Michael Henry, 35, both of Puyallap, Wash.
30 June-Erica Leigh Eshman, 29, and Eric David Buras, 29, both of Denver, Colo.
30 June-Jenny P. Le, 21, of Hailey, and Elam Anthony Stanton, 21, of South Jordan, Utah.
6 July-Abigail Irene Phelps, 25, and Garret Lee Klimkoski, 33, both of Corpus Christi, Texas.
6 July-Audrey Marie Kirk, 29, and Blake Theodore Smith, 35, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.
8 July-Emily Dion Villa, 58, and Mario C. Villa, 40, both of Carey.
Civil filings and civil dispositions cannot be published this week because of limitations of delivering information through a new state-installed court-records system put in place in Blaine County. The Idaho Mountain Express is working to find a means of getting full records of civil court cases in the Blaine County 5th District Court.
Legal Notice Summary
• Matthew Ethan Guiterrez (Minor) is petitioning to change his name to Matthew Ethan Salinas Cuellar.
• Christian Mertens has been appointed personal representative of Del Webber, deceased.
• Superior Court of California for the County of Orange Minute Order, motion for change of venue filed on 2/4/2021 by petitioner John L Hradesky.
• Bellevue City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 6:00pm to consider a city-initiated text amendment to Title 13 Chapter 1; 13-01 of the City Code.
• Storage Plus will execute a Lien of the contents of the storage space(s) of Lucille Federico B18 and Dan Newell C56 on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00am at 11819 Hwy 75, Hailey Idaho.
• Notice of Draft Permit(s) allowing the operation of an injection well for Blaine County School District, closed loop heat exchange.
• Notice of sale by public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Mike Collins. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on July 17, 2021 at Valley Self Store, 1041 Airport Way, Hailey Idaho.
• Notice of sale by public auction to satisfy a lien owed by Peter Lewis. The sale shall occur at 10:00am on July 17, 2021 at Valley Self Store 1041 Airport Way, Hailey Idaho.
• City of Carey agreed to the sale of property owned by the city: Waterford Park Sublot 1 BLK 1 and set minimum price of said property at $70,000.
• Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 7:00pm in Carey City Hall.
• Ellsworth Enterprises has filed Application No. 84970 for changes to water rights within Blaine County 37-1181, 37-2031, 37-733, 37-735, 37-737A, 37-752, 37-756, 37-767, 37-769, 37-770C, 37-771.
• Maurice C Ellsworth has filed an Application No. 84984 for changes to following water rights within Blaine County 37-2443, 37-738, 37-749C.
• Sun Valley Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00am in City Hall Council Chambers.
• Lawrence J. Young has been appointed personal representative of Lorraine Heh, deceased.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021 to consider an amendment to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at 4:00pm in City Hall.
• Ketchum City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021 for the purpose of considering and fixing a final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at 4:00pm in City Hall.
• Kimberly Jae Rollins has been appointed personal representative of Lynne Nicholson, deceased.
• Notice of Sheriff’s sale . The Best Service Co., a California corporation as successor in interest to Intervestment-Mortgage Investment Company/Umpqua Bank, Plaintiff vs. W. John Nicholson, Cindra M. Nicholson and Larry L. Miller, defendants.
• City of Ketchum Treasurer’s 3rd Quarter Financial Report June 30, 2021.
• City of Hailey Ordinance No. 1285 amending Section 17.05.020, official zoning map; amending Lot 1, Block 2, Northridge Subdivision X from Limited Business (LB) and within the Downtown Residential Overlay (DRO), to business (B) and remain in the DRO.
• Blaine County Recreation District invitation to bid for seal coating on sections of Wood River Trail.
• Blaine County Hearing Examiner will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:30pm.
• Blaine County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:30pm.
• Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public meeting on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:30pm.
• Indian Creek Ranch Design Review Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00pm at D.L. Evans Bank regarding site alterations.
• Sharon Bandrevics has been appointed personal representative of Vidvuds Jack Bandrevics, deceased.
• Kimberly Adell Feldman has filed a petition for a name change to Kimberly Smith Feldman.
• City of Ketchum Ordinance No. 1222, an emergency ordinance approving temporary use of recreational vehicles as housing in certain zones.
See the full text of all public notices in the Idaho Mountain Express, the paid newspaper, available from vending machines or by subscription. Call 208-726-8060. Or view the notices online at www.idahopublicnotices.com.
